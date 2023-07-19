CMT can try to CANCEL Jason Aldean but small town America is NOT gonna allow it

Mengele: Academic paper says it’s okay for ‘birthing people’ to take chemicals that...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  12:04 AM on July 19, 2023
AP image w/ Artist Angie headline and fade treatment

Jason Aldean has been making some waves in country music and a lot of people have said his latest song 'Try That In A Small Town' is hateful and it was implied it supported lynching. CMT pulled the video from rotation and people are talking about the song even more. 

CMT has been going a little off the deep end lately. The last CMT music awards did NOT focus on their audience base that is for certain and it seems they are all too happy to continue to pretend like the people who listen to country music are not from small rural areas. 

Yes, other people listen as well, but the base of country has always been the story-telling and a strong small-town America thread runs through most of it. 

CMT did not really comment much about WHY they pulled the song but the chatter online is that BLM and other Left-leaning organizations said the song was controversial. Some also said that the song is racist and pro-lynching. 

We could find nothing to support that claim but we did see some on other social media platforms that said the video was filmed at a courthouse in Tennessee where an African-American man named Henry Choate was lynched in 1927. How in the world was anyone supposed to know that?  

Call us crazy but, we really do not think Jason Aldean said 'YO let's find a place where a dude was lynched and film there!'
We do not think Mr. Aldean is going to be in too much financial trouble over this move by CMT. 

Many pointed out that it might be a big mistake for CMT.

Maybe, but CMT has openly ignored its audience for a very long time and the thing they have going for them is that they are one of the only country-based video stations on TV. Hopefully, with all of the alternative options to watch and listen to music out now, they can be taken down a peg or two. 

We are not the biggest of country music fans, but we hope he does just for all of the nonsense they are putting him through. 

NOPE. There is no lyric or imagery that points to being PRO-LYNCHING. Like we said we just found that one random thread on a different platform that we are not even going to give oxygen because it is so silly. 

It looked fine. It was mostly all real news footage and then just him singing but we live in the age of LET US ALL BE OFFENDED ALL OF THE TIME so here we are. 

Jason Aldean did respond to the controversy. 

He had lots of support. 

We can affirm that. This writer grew up in a very small town, everyone did own a gun, and every one no matter the race would protect and help each other if and when it was needed. 

This is true. The Left always pushes everything too far. As Twitchy has told you recently, both exercise and sleep are racist now so why not 'living in a small town and being willing to look out for your neighbors'? 

Uggh. The Left is so obnoxious. Go on and watch the video 'Try That In A Small Town' by Jason Aldean. It will make the Left mad and it is worth it just for that. 

