'This Is Embarrassing'! The Hill Serves Up an Alternate Universe Hot Take About Trump's Failures

Doug P. | 10:44 AM on July 05, 2025
Meme screenshot

In 2017, after Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump in the election that made her even angrier and more bitter to this day, depressed libs came up with a planet called "Earth 2" and it was a magical place where Hillary was the president. 

A form of that sad bit of cope takes place to this very day. The Hill served up an op-ed that caters to the trembling TDS crowd and it's another alternate universe doozy, especially considering what we've seen over the last couple of weeks: 

"Failures"? 

Meanwhile, back in the real world:

And of course yesterday Trump signed the "Big Beautiful Bill." The only "failures" we've seen are all happening on the Left. 

The Dems have been trying to push some form of their "Trump voters are regretting their support" BS for a few months now and it simply doesn't conform with reality. What does conform with reality is the ratio on the above post from The Hill: 

It's a good one!

As usual, the libs are choosing denial once again. 

The op-ed is basically party propaganda thinly disguised as "look at what some average American has to say":

Next up The Hill will publish "Why Joe Biden Was the Best President in U.S. History - By Jill Biden."

