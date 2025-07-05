'This Is Embarrassing'! The Hill Serves Up an Alternate Universe Hot Take About Trump's Failures

In 2017, after Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump in the election that made her even angrier and more bitter to this day, depressed libs came up with a planet called "Earth 2" and it was a magical place where Hillary was the president.

Advertisement

A form of that sad bit of cope takes place to this very day. The Hill served up an op-ed that caters to the trembling TDS crowd and it's another alternate universe doozy, especially considering what we've seen over the last couple of weeks:

"Trump’s failures are turning Americans away from him" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/xakHySPkJv — The Hill (@thehill) July 5, 2025

"Failures"?

Meanwhile, back in the real world:

Today's cover: Trump enters his ‘Golden Age’ as bill passage caps long list of ‘remarkable’ accomplishments — wowing even critics https://t.co/20TZE7IegM pic.twitter.com/gpjOUsJkW7 — New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2025

And of course yesterday Trump signed the "Big Beautiful Bill." The only "failures" we've seen are all happening on the Left.

The Dems have been trying to push some form of their "Trump voters are regretting their support" BS for a few months now and it simply doesn't conform with reality. What does conform with reality is the ratio on the above post from The Hill:

Just here for the ratio — Deb Heine (@NiceDeb) July 5, 2025

It's a good one!

"Failures"



Trump is riding one of the most impressive political winning streaks in recent memory.



You're a sad, pathetic outfit, The Hill. https://t.co/rkjdKtX2CY — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 5, 2025

As usual, the libs are choosing denial once again.

I love alternate Earth stories. Which Earth does this story take place? Earth 3, Earth 616, Earth-X? https://t.co/vUapmIYSI1 — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) July 5, 2025

The op-ed is basically party propaganda thinly disguised as "look at what some average American has to say":

LOL.



Former DC Democratic Party chair.



That's the best the Hill can manage to write their lying agitprop for them.



Someone really ought to tell them that they are dead. This is embarrassing. https://t.co/JNGQxEwdsn — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 5, 2025

Next up The Hill will publish "Why Joe Biden Was the Best President in U.S. History - By Jill Biden."