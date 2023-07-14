Reporter tries to imply Luke Combs success with Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car' is racist AND homophobic

Slate is now pushing petty pot shots at Casey DeSantis as 'journalism'
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:28 PM on July 14, 2023
Artist Angie

Were you alive in 1988? If so we are POSITIVE you recall a little song called 'Fast Car' by Tracy Chapman. It played on every station all of the time and was on the Billboard charts for a little over 20 weeks. We loved it then and we love it now. 

The song has been covered by country singer Luke Combs and we love it again. Emily Yahr, whose bio on Twitter states she is an 'entertainment reporter' made some waves with an article she pushed about Combs' success stating that Chapman would not have been able to achieve the same success as Combs with her own song. 

Nobody is having that. Chapman had TONS of success with the song and she actually enjoys the success of Comb's cover since she will get royalties from his version as well.  

Yahr went on to post the following tweet further pushing the idea that if Chapman had tried to release it as a country song she would NOT have that same success. 

We hope Yahr just wrote that clickbait because she needed the money and gets paid by the clicks but as silly as most people are in the movie and music industries lately we are sad to say she probably really believes it. 

Chapman has a great voice and IF she decided to release country music we are 100% positive she could chart just as Darius Rucker, former Hootie and the Blowfish lead who moved from pop to country with great success. 

Luckily Twitter came to the rescue to set Yahr straight and we were there to see it and now you get to join in the fun! 

justmindy

Yahr probably did do homework, but we are pretty sure a lot of 'entertainment reporters just decide what trigger word they want to use and start with that. In this case, it was country music fans are a bunch of racists and Luke Combs success with a black artist's song proves it and PRESTO an article is born. 

You would think so, but we have come to the conclusion that stupid people surround themselves with others just as stupid so they never actually know or understand they are stupid. :) 

EXACTLY! If Chapman wanted to be a country artist, she has a wonderful rich voice and she could have done it. Again she is still enjoying the success of her song on the country charts via royalties from Combs version. 

HA! We are pretty creative if insulting people without cursing over here at Twitchy but we have never used 'cabbage'. It will be on the go-to list from here on out. 

We doubt Emily cares about how much success Chapman had with the song originally she just wanted to make country music fans racist but we have to agree with the response that 'Closer to Fine' could be another huge country hit.  We would want Chapman to release it herself in a country version and make people like Emily go insane but even if somebody else covered it, we would love it. 

Welp, if that is not considered a success for Chapman we do not know what is. 

'Tumbler reject opinion makers' that is description perfection. We are jealous we did not coin that phrase ourselves. 

Totally because he is secretly a black lesbian. Nothing to do with the fact he did not make it a country song. 

Those tweets with various artists who did not make it on the country charts BECAUSE they are NOT country artists are great. 

As for what Tracy herself thinks about the song's success on the country charts, she told Billboard:

'I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there. I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’

We hope Chapman keeps getting rewarded for her talent and we are going to go listen to her original version of 'Fast Car' RIGHT NOW. You should too. It is really a great song, in any genre. 

*******************************************************

