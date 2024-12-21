Despicable: Joe Biden Kept Families of Fallen Marines Waiting Hours While He Napped...
It's Not About the Climate: Activists Throw Paint on a Tesla to Stick It to Big-Oil or Something

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 21, 2024
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

For a long time it's been very obvious the Left will seize on any cause -- from George Floyd to Gaza to oil -- as an excuse to riot, vandalize, and intimidate normies into kowtowing to their agenda.

It's never about the cause they claim it's about to be.

Case in point: some anti-oil activists in Germany threw paint on a Tesla to stick it to the oil companies. We guess.

That'll show 'em!

The thing that always gets to this writer is how people just stand there and let this vandals do their thing. Whether to Teslas or priceless works of art: why do people let these overgrown children act like overgrown children? Why does no one try to stop them?

That would be awesome.

It's not about oil. Or climate change.

It's about destruction and chaos.

That's how you do it.

They did not figure that out.

EXACTLY.

Yep. Then the horses' flatulence will be a problem.

They want us to regress to the stone age.

It looked like they threw paint on the interior, too.

No one ever accused them of being intelligent.

That's what this writer wonders.

It's not about the science or the climate.

They're 100% attacking Tesla because of Elon Musk's political views.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE ELON MUSK GERMANY TESLA JUST STOP OIL

