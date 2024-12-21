It's Not About the Climate: Activists Throw Paint on a Tesla to Stick It to Big-Oil or Something

For a long time it's been very obvious the Left will seize on any cause -- from George Floyd to Gaza to oil -- as an excuse to riot, vandalize, and intimidate normies into kowtowing to their agenda.

Advertisement

It's never about the cause they claim it's about to be.

Case in point: some anti-oil activists in Germany threw paint on a Tesla to stick it to the oil companies. We guess.

Climate Activists attempt to stop the "climate crisis" by throwing orange paint over a Tesla Cybertruck in protest 🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/nHl1VVyg54 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 21, 2024

That'll show 'em!

The thing that always gets to this writer is how people just stand there and let this vandals do their thing. Whether to Teslas or priceless works of art: why do people let these overgrown children act like overgrown children? Why does no one try to stop them?

Hear me out @elonmusk a Robocop movie but it's a Tesla truck seeking justice against climate activists — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) December 21, 2024

That would be awesome.

They’re throwing paint on an electric vehicle to stop climate change? pic.twitter.com/gMVgku7sP6 — Cowboy at Heart (@4thPointofCntct) December 21, 2024

It's not about oil. Or climate change.

It's about destruction and chaos.

The Italian citizen, who was trying to go to his pregnant wife, had to continue his way by crushing the climate activists who were blocking the roads. pic.twitter.com/WGYBViIFu2 — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) December 21, 2024

That's how you do it.

Maybe they actually realized it gets charged by coal plants?



Probably not, but still - EV's cause more pollution and carbon than gasoline cars because you lose efficiency delivering energy from a power plant, not to mention the minerals that need to be mined for the batteries. — CensorshipIsGay (@CensorshipsGay) December 21, 2024

They did not figure that out.

The reason this keeps happening is there are no consequences.



When there is severe punishment for this, it will stop. — American Warrior for Christ (@johnrackham82) December 21, 2024

EXACTLY.

So… they don’t like combustion engines… they also don’t like electric… do they want us to go back to horses? Will we have them paint horses due to too much methane gas next? — Wiser (@WiserTakes) December 21, 2024

Yep. Then the horses' flatulence will be a problem.

They want us to regress to the stone age.

Tesla employee: “oh know! What ever shall we do?” Then proceeds to simply wipe the paint off with a towel and spray bottle because it’s mostly stainless steel… really showed those guys huh climate activists? — Trevor Leif (@Vash_Stampede7) December 21, 2024

It looked like they threw paint on the interior, too.

Advertisement

They actually just contributed towards the “climate change” by buying the paint.



Gotta love liberal “logic”.. — World of Finance (@FinancesWorld) December 21, 2024

No one ever accused them of being intelligent.

I don't understand why people don't simply beat the ever-loving s**t out of these people. They look like they wouldn't know how to throw a punch to save their lives, so little girls could do it. https://t.co/NZcF8iVNK9 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 21, 2024

That's what this writer wonders.

So, "climate activists" are vandalizing an EV designed to positively impact what they are allegedly protesting for... Ladies and gentlemen, the party of "we're more educated" and "believe the science". https://t.co/sAgNzNVqOn — O' Christmas G (@TCC_Grouchy) December 21, 2024

It's not about the science or the climate.

They're 100% attacking Tesla because of Elon Musk's political views.