President Trump Has Been President for Over a Month and Hasn't Done One Damn Thing

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 21, 2024
Twitchy

We still don't know why people feel compelled to put out videos for the public. To be honest, we're not sure if this one is real or just a really good parody.

We can't be too hard on her though; Donald Trump really has effectively been president since the election. People on X have to be continually reminded in Community Notes that Joe Biden is still president and responsible for running the country — which we know he's not mentally up to doing.

In any case, this woman is upset with Trump for not doing a damn thing during his first 30 days as president.

We wish we could see her other videos or X timeline so we could tell if this is just a brilliant parody. But then again, it's easy to forget Biden is still president. He was completely absent from the continuing resolution drama. We've learned that Biden — and probably a good part of his family — will be flying to Italy for some reason before he loses Air Force One.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION INAUGURATION JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT

