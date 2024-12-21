President Trump Has Been President for Over a Month and Hasn't Done One Damn Thing

We still don't know why people feel compelled to put out videos for the public. To be honest, we're not sure if this one is real or just a really good parody.

We can't be too hard on her though; Donald Trump really has effectively been president since the election. People on X have to be continually reminded in Community Notes that Joe Biden is still president and responsible for running the country — which we know he's not mentally up to doing.

Advertisement

In any case, this woman is upset with Trump for not doing a damn thing during his first 30 days as president.

The dumbest person on the internet award has a lot of contenders, but I think she’ll win it pic.twitter.com/9GAlUuZkvV — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) December 20, 2024

No chance this is real. Not possible. — Ryan Boser 🇺🇸 🏈 (@Ryan_Boser) December 20, 2024

I had this guy yesterday basically exact same thing. He thought Donald Trump was put in office on November 5th pic.twitter.com/BnOGyarfWM — The Statesman (@TheStatesman202) December 20, 2024

How are these people not embarrassed to post stuff like this? Does no one ever call them out in their replies? — Johnny in SRQ (@johnnysrq) December 20, 2024

I think Trump will go down in history for accomplishing more before his inauguration that any other POTUS. — Jamazel (@JRAzeltine) December 21, 2024

It has to satire. Right?! — Wittaker Glass (@witglass) December 21, 2024

Satire - it's GOT to be. There's no other excuse — Em J (@emjniner11) December 21, 2024

This is why the Department of Education has to be taken down. This is not the first video I have seen of others saying this. — SKWONDERFUL (@KimberlyBu39724) December 20, 2024

There's no way this isn't parody. — UNDΘΘMΞD (@Undoomed) December 20, 2024

We wish we could see her other videos or X timeline so we could tell if this is just a brilliant parody. But then again, it's easy to forget Biden is still president. He was completely absent from the continuing resolution drama. We've learned that Biden — and probably a good part of his family — will be flying to Italy for some reason before he loses Air Force One.

***