GOP Grows a Spine: Sidesteps Senate Parliamentarian to Stop Food Stamps for Illegals

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on June 26, 2025
imgflip

It appears that even the Senate Parliamentarian couldn't save food stamps for illegals. 

This is excellent news.

They should withdraw their consent. 

The GOP should put their foot down.

Taxpayers certainly don't want their dollars funding illegals. People have had enough of that. 

It should never have been a consideration.

Yes! Voters want to see the GOP stand their ground.

Will wonders never cease?

Oh, that explains quite a lot.

That would be nice.

It's the opposite of fair. 

The Left loves to manipulate language.

On the back of hard working Americans barely making ends meet. Enough is enough. 

