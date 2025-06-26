GOP Grows a Spine: Sidesteps Senate Parliamentarian to Stop Food Stamps for Illegals

It appears that even the Senate Parliamentarian couldn't save food stamps for illegals.

🚨 JUST IN: Sen. Eric Schmidt announces the provision banning illegals from receiving SNAP benefits has been ADDED BACK to the Big Beautiful Bill



The unelected Senate Parliamentarian tried to remove it, so they WENT AROUND her.



GOOD! MORE HARDBALL! pic.twitter.com/54kwhp4Trf — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 26, 2025

This is excellent news.

We will see. The parliamentarian exists with the consent of Congress https://t.co/o2NzPxOznU — Christina L. (@ChristinaLesyk) June 26, 2025

They should withdraw their consent.

Good! Get rid of her while your at it https://t.co/ByjW2oMuWX — KINGTRUMP-GaryfromKY (@GaryfromKY) June 26, 2025

The Senate Parliamentarian has no power and no authority. Screw her and get the BBB done the right way and not destroyed by a Democrat plant https://t.co/U3MC2NO800 — Amelia (@Ibr15Ibr) June 26, 2025

The GOP should put their foot down.

This is not what the people want…liberal politicians but not the citizens https://t.co/372D4dNMZJ — Suzetta Anne (@suzettaanne) June 26, 2025

Taxpayers certainly don't want their dollars funding illegals. People have had enough of that.

THANK YOU…. it’s sad that I have to be excited about this… this should be common sense for everyone https://t.co/AVOPxyNnnc — Mighty_Marsha (@Mighty_Marsha) June 26, 2025

It should never have been a consideration.

@LeaderJohnThune We need to see more of this. Thank you. https://t.co/Adz3h1AbUg — Ann Morey (@annmoreyU105) June 26, 2025

Yes! Voters want to see the GOP stand their ground.

Make sure they don’t get Medicaid either https://t.co/Rbz4VDXHnC — Monica (@MonicaB927) June 26, 2025

Actually they rewrote it and successfully argued it passed the Senate rules so that’s why it’s in (Schmitt doesn’t say here they went around the parl) https://t.co/uJZSF4WFaC — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 26, 2025

It's nice to see the GOP fighting back. https://t.co/5ttvzpY2jS — 🇺🇸 PAZ Phillips (@PPhillipsAZ) June 26, 2025

Will wonders never cease?

Good news. Why do our elected officials volunteer to give our tax money away to illegal invaders? I’ll never understand this. — 🇺🇸 Bruce wit a 🐝 (@TheBruceBallou) June 26, 2025

She was put in the position by Harry Reid. One of the biggest traitors this country has ever known. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 26, 2025

Oh, that explains quite a lot.

Good. Now they need to get one that is impartial. — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) June 26, 2025

That would be nice.

SNAP Benefits AKA Food Stamps provide assistance for low income Americans to get help buying food.



Is it fair to them to give a major portion of their money to illegals?



I don’t think so. — GoodFights™ (@LionOfJudah_12) June 26, 2025

It's the opposite of fair.

It’s hard to avoid liberal-speak, but notice how “collecting food stamps” has morphed into “receiving SNAP benefits.” — Thomas More (@Thomas_More2017) June 26, 2025

The Left loves to manipulate language.

I CANT BELIEVE THIS EVEN HAS TO BE A PROVISION.

How did they end up on SNAP in the first place?

Alot of people have been getting rich at the expense of the American people. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) June 26, 2025

On the back of hard working Americans barely making ends meet. Enough is enough.