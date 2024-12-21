Miranda Devine Predicts a 'Mega-Grifter Finale on the Taxpayer Dime' After KJP Shares Biden Travel Plans

Everybody's aware that President Biden enjoys a lot of down time, and we now know that's possible because he hasn't really been the person making the decisions at the White House.

As a result Biden's had some time to rest during his nearly four-year term:

The 81-year-old commander-in-chief has racked up 532 vacation days in less than four years — about 40% of the 1, 326 days he’s been in office. It would take the average American — who gets 11 days a year of vacation — approximately 48 years to accumulate that number of days off, according to shocking data compiled by the Republican National Committee. “The image of Biden fast asleep and lying flat on his back in his chair at the beach while America and the world is on fire will define the Biden presidency,” said Mark Paoletta, the general counsel of the White House budget office under former President Donald Trump.

In early September the White House fired back at "Vacationer-in-Chief" mockery this way:

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said: “It’s not a surprise that the same geniuses who attack President Biden for petting hero dogs and liking ice cream can’t count, but he has taken fewer vacation days than the modern average for presidents and works hard every day, wherever he is.”

Keep in mind of course that claim comes from one of the people who insisted that Biden's been as sharp as a tack the entire time.

But it looks like the Biden family will be getting in one last overseas trip just before they have to load up the U-Hauls and move their stuff back to Wilmington.

During yesterday's White House briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Bidens will be making one more lap around the world before departing for good:

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Biden will take one final taxpayer-funded vacation (to Italy) before he leaves office for good pic.twitter.com/drAnMTzAns — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 20, 2024

And we'd bet the ranch that it won't only be Joe and Jill going along.

The New York Post's Miranda Devine predicts the entire family's going to have a really good time with taxpayers picking up the check of course:

Grosso omaggio! Expect at least 10 additional Biden family members on board AF1 for a mega-grifter finale on the taxpayer dime. https://t.co/ogwrCbx0aW — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 20, 2024

What are the odds that Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will end up having to play the part of Biden handler again on this trip?

President Biden started to wander off during a skydiving demonstration at the G7 Summit in southern Italy Thursday, with the host nation’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni pressed into action to pull him back toward the group. As the leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies applauded the evening parachuting presentation, the 81-year-old US president’s attention visibly wandered away from where the others were looking. Biden appeared to miss the action happening right in front of him as he shuffled a few steps away from his fellow heads of government, turned the other way and appeared to say something to an officer packing a parachute.

The press dutifully called those videos "cheap fakes" and you know how that turned out.

Giorgia Meloni will be thrilled to see him. pic.twitter.com/jdEIvkDIOJ — Walrus Gumboot (@WalrusGumboot8) December 21, 2024

Oh, without a doubt! And while Biden's gone somehow you know the pardons will continue to flow. But maybe that's part of the point of the trip:

Where he will sign pardons for all of them... — JoshFL (@JoshFL321) December 20, 2024

It wouldn't surprise us in the least.