Minneapolis Libs Interfere With Multi-Agency Drug Raid

Someone had a video camera and still camera the other day at Lake and Bloomington in Minneapolis, where ICE was allegedly conducting a raid, and there was a "large group of angry people." We've already seen neighborhood AWFLs trying to interfere with ICE raids; they're apparently desperate to keep murderers, rapists, and drug traffickers on the block.

at lake and bloomington where ICE were seen. large group of angry people — taylr (@taylr) Jun 2, 2025

Our intrepid citizen reporter was hit with proposed Community Notes citing CBS News and two other local news outlets:

Additional Context: This was not an immigration raid. It was one of multiple simultaneous search warrants for drug trafficking & money laundering. Involved agencies included the FBI, ATF, ICE, DEA, IRS-CI, and others. There were no arrests.

CBS News reports:

Protesters clashed with federal law enforcement during a raid on Tuesday at a south Minneapolis business. WCCO reporter Reg Chapman and photojournalist Chris Cruz got caught in the middle of the chaos that began just before noon, when people who live near Bloomington Avenue and East Lake Street noticed federal agents gathering near Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant. They quickly called for people to show up, and they did. Witness Brandon Bazile said the situation soon escalated. "It just instantly got violent and people were trying to stop them," Bazile said."I don't think they realized the community would respond so quick and kind of create a human barrier, so you can kind of see them strategizing a plan to get people out." … The crowd moved whatever they could in the path of officers and deputies as they escorted federal agents down Lake Street. Some threw garbage cans, and some even threw tires. WCCO's crew at the scene saw pop bottles and bricks hurled at law enforcement and some responded with force.

KMSP added:

Police later added: "A federal criminal search warrant for drugs and money laundering was executed today in the area of Lake St and Bloomington Ave. Multiple federal agencies were involved. There were no arrests at the scene by federal law enforcement executing the search warrant. … Mayor Jacob Frey also issued a statement also saying the incident was not related to immigration enforcement. Frey says the case is related to a drug and money laundering investigation.

Check out all of the Rep. LaMonica McIver wannabes:

Minneapolis:



Liberals interfering with FBI, ICE, ATF, and Local Law Enforcement were under the impression that this was solely an ICE operation.



They’re actually just interfering in a large drug trafficking bust…



pic.twitter.com/KwTKWnpJ2E — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) June 3, 2025

Immediately 🤣



Knowledge is power, none of these people care that they’re actively impeding law enforcement to protect drug traffickers and human labor smugglers. pic.twitter.com/mXh2d7iQLK — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) June 3, 2025

Angry flannel manbun enjoyers. Wow. — TexasGunTeacher (@PracticalCarry) June 4, 2025

They need to arrest them all for interference! Make an example! — MNPoliticalVIkesFan (@VikesRock23) June 3, 2025

Arrest these guys pushing up on agents like that. You have their photos, go back and make the arrest at mid night. — Jeremy🇺🇸 (@Eternahot) June 3, 2025

This video is how you know that this administration is not authoritarian. The fact that these two men feel comfortable getting this mouthy and pushy with armed law enforcement, knowing that they can’t do anything about it, shows the level of restraint these agents actually have. — Cody✝️🇺🇸 (@featuring_cody) June 4, 2025

As we've said in a couple of recent posts, the body cams that were supposed to catch racist cops brutalizing black suspects turned out to be a blessing for law enforcement, showing what they put up with while maintaining their cool.

I'm gonna be honest. This is kinda what I expected this summer to look like. I'm wondering if we're going to get much, much more of this soon. — fbastiat (@fbastiat17) June 3, 2025

I’m almost at the stage where I am actively supporting police brutality — Mr. Andrews (@jack_858748) June 3, 2025

Same, bro.

Dead serious, why aren’t they arrested for obstruction? — Savannah (@Savannahhappy2) June 3, 2025

Good question. That's what a true authoritarian state would do.

