Charges Dropped Against Deputy Who Punched a ‘Woman’ He Met at a Club
VIP
Pride Goeth Before the Fall
Meep! Meep! DeSantis Drops ACME Anvil: Congress Should Strip Deportation-Interfering Court...
Make This Happen! The Hill Says Jasmine Crockett Can Lead the Democratic Party...
Cultural Vibe Shift: Target Retail Stores Switch Consumer Focus from LGBTQ to USA
They Knocked on the Wrong Door! A Year Later, TX Whistleblower Doc Hasn't...
Rolling Stone: Elizabeth Warren Releases Her Report on Elon Musk’s Corruption
'Muslim Ban' 2.0: Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry of Individuals From 12 Countr...
Former WH Press Secretary KJP Reveals In Book She's FLEEING Dem Party Like...
Elon Musk Calls the Big, Beautiful Bill a 'Disgusting Abomination'
We Will NOT Apologize for Doing Our Jobs! U.S. Attorney Leah Foley SMACKS...
Wildcard Wednesday: Scottie Scheffler, Chris Cuomo, and a Girl Who Likes to Dress...
A Furious Chris Mowery Explains How We Already Have a Veterans Month, Morons
There's His Motive! Boulder Terror Suspect Says Jihad Is More Important Than His...

Minneapolis Libs Interfere With Multi-Agency Drug Raid

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on June 04, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Someone had a video camera and still camera the other day at Lake and Bloomington in Minneapolis, where ICE was allegedly conducting a raid, and there was a "large group of angry people." We've already seen neighborhood AWFLs trying to interfere with ICE raids; they're apparently desperate to keep murderers, rapists, and drug traffickers on the block.

Advertisement

Our intrepid citizen reporter was hit with proposed Community Notes citing CBS News and two other local news outlets:

Additional Context: This was not an immigration raid. It was one of multiple simultaneous search warrants for drug trafficking & money laundering. Involved agencies included the FBI, ATF, ICE, DEA, IRS-CI, and others. There were no arrests.

CBS News reports:

Protesters clashed with federal law enforcement during a raid on Tuesday at a south Minneapolis business.

WCCO reporter Reg Chapman and photojournalist Chris Cruz got caught in the middle of the chaos that began just before noon, when people who live near Bloomington Avenue and East Lake Street noticed federal agents gathering near Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant.

They quickly called for people to show up, and they did. Witness Brandon Bazile said the situation soon escalated.

"It just instantly got violent and people were trying to stop them," Bazile said."I don't think they realized the community would respond so quick and kind of create a human barrier, so you can kind of see them strategizing a plan to get people out."

The crowd moved whatever they could in the path of officers and deputies as they escorted federal agents down Lake Street. Some threw garbage cans, and some even threw tires. WCCO's crew at the scene saw pop bottles and bricks hurled at law enforcement and some responded with force.

Recommended

Charges Dropped Against Deputy Who Punched a ‘Woman’ He Met at a Club
Brett T.
Advertisement

KMSP added:

Police later added: "A federal criminal search warrant for drugs and money laundering was executed today in the area of Lake St and Bloomington Ave. Multiple federal agencies were involved. There were no arrests at the scene by federal law enforcement executing the search warrant.

Mayor Jacob Frey also issued a statement also saying the incident was not related to immigration enforcement. Frey says the case is related to a drug and money laundering investigation.

Check out all of the Rep. LaMonica McIver wannabes:

Advertisement

As we've said in a couple of recent posts, the body cams that were supposed to catch racist cops brutalizing black suspects turned out to be a blessing for law enforcement, showing what they put up with while maintaining their cool.

Same, bro.

Good question. That's what a true authoritarian state would do.

***

Tags: ATF CRIME DEA FBI ICE MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Charges Dropped Against Deputy Who Punched a ‘Woman’ He Met at a Club
Brett T.
Meep! Meep! DeSantis Drops ACME Anvil: Congress Should Strip Deportation-Interfering Courts' Power
FuzzyChimp
They Knocked on the Wrong Door! A Year Later, TX Whistleblower Doc Hasn't Forgotten What Biden's DOJ Did
Amy Curtis
A Furious Chris Mowery Explains How We Already Have a Veterans Month, Morons
Brett T.
Rolling Stone: Elizabeth Warren Releases Her Report on Elon Musk’s Corruption
Brett T.
We Will NOT Apologize for Doing Our Jobs! U.S. Attorney Leah Foley SMACKS Down Boston's Anti-ICE Mayor Wu
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Charges Dropped Against Deputy Who Punched a ‘Woman’ He Met at a Club Brett T.
Advertisement