They Knocked on the Wrong Door! A Year Later, TX Whistleblower Doc Hasn't Forgotten What Biden's DOJ Did

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on June 04, 2025
imgflip

We covered quite a bit about Eithan Haim, the Texas doctor who was willing to go to jail after blowing the whistle on Texas Children's Hospital and its 'gender-affirming care' program (read about it here).

On the anniversary of the day the Biden administration raided his house, Dr. Haim reflects:

The entire post reads:

The prosecution that followed was as absurd as it was corrupt. HIPAA was reinterpreted to make it not about patient privacy but protecting multi-billion-dollar hospital systems (TCH and Baylor) that were caught lying about the existence of their transgender program.

These were the same hospital systems (TCH and Baylor) that the lead prosecutor's, Tina Ansari, family stood to benefit the most from.

Although she withdrew herself from the case after these conflicts of interest were uncovered, somehow, she is still working as a DOJ prosecutor in the Southern District of Texas. 

Ansari and her goon squad of incompetent midwits are yet to face any repercussion for weaponizing their authority. They tried to send their political enemies (i.e. innocent people) to prison yet still occupy the same positions in the DOJ.

But the fight is not over! Today is only the first anniversary of the day they knocked on the wrong door.

Give 'em hell, Eithan.

Yes, we do.

So do the kids.

And some coming attractions:

Good.

Yes, they should.

Yes, he is.

The complexity is the point.

Easier to trip people up that way.

TRUTH.

Here's hoping those days are over.

