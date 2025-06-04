They Knocked on the Wrong Door! A Year Later, TX Whistleblower Doc Hasn't Forgotten What Biden's DOJ Did

We covered quite a bit about Eithan Haim, the Texas doctor who was willing to go to jail after blowing the whistle on Texas Children's Hospital and its 'gender-affirming care' program (read about it here).

On the anniversary of the day the Biden administration raided his house, Dr. Haim reflects:

One year ago to the day, heavily armed US Marshalls showed up to my home at 7AM like I was a violent criminal.



I was charged with four felonies and faced a decade in prison. My wife was six months pregnant with our first child at the time.



The prosecution that followed was as… pic.twitter.com/9oYqIXilve — Eithan Haim MD (@EithanHaim) June 4, 2025

The entire post reads:

The prosecution that followed was as absurd as it was corrupt. HIPAA was reinterpreted to make it not about patient privacy but protecting multi-billion-dollar hospital systems (TCH and Baylor) that were caught lying about the existence of their transgender program. These were the same hospital systems (TCH and Baylor) that the lead prosecutor's, Tina Ansari, family stood to benefit the most from. Although she withdrew herself from the case after these conflicts of interest were uncovered, somehow, she is still working as a DOJ prosecutor in the Southern District of Texas. Ansari and her goon squad of incompetent midwits are yet to face any repercussion for weaponizing their authority. They tried to send their political enemies (i.e. innocent people) to prison yet still occupy the same positions in the DOJ. But the fight is not over! Today is only the first anniversary of the day they knocked on the wrong door.

Give 'em hell, Eithan.

Keep going! The country needs people like you to stay strong. — Clifford Press (@Cleefo) June 4, 2025

Yes, we do.

So do the kids.

Bringing lawsuits that pervert the justice system should have consequences — VerusChristianus (@VChristianus) June 4, 2025

And some coming attractions:

Big news on that front coming soon! — Eithan Haim MD (@EithanHaim) June 4, 2025

Good.

Go get them, Ethan.



This should never be allowed to happen in America and those that did this should face real, serious consequences. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) June 4, 2025

Yes, they should.

You’re a modern day hero, Ethan, and a shining example of how good people CAN stand up to a corrupt system and win! — Optimus Dad (@Optimus_DadLA) June 4, 2025

Yes, he is.

Just a reminder - HIPAA is garbage. It's a monster that has grown all out of proportion to it's original intent. Revoke it, and rewrite it. "Medical providers must always provide any patient or patient's family member with their complete medical records upon written request."… https://t.co/I5f3BbMjNl — Kirk Maxey, Flyover Guy (@KirkMMaxey) June 4, 2025

The complexity is the point.

Easier to trip people up that way.

Ugly souls are often in positions of power, bullying the defenseless with unlimited state power while hiding behind the cloak of justice. https://t.co/06Kpwyp5fa — Surviving Class Truths (@class_survival) June 4, 2025

TRUTH.

One of the many unfortunate excesses of the prior DOJ. https://t.co/ES5hKi7ZO5 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) June 4, 2025

Here's hoping those days are over.

