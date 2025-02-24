'I Was Willing to Go to Jail': Texas Children's Whistleblower SPEAKS OUT About Biden's CORRUPT DOJ Case

This story starts over a year ago, when the Biden-Harris DOJ began its weaponized prosecution of Dr. Eithan Haim, a whistleblower who exposed Texas Children's Hospital's 'gender-affirming care' program. We told you about the feds trying to ruin his life in January, but the story didn't end there.

In June, Dr. Haim was hit with felony charges for violating HIPAA , and the FBI released a statement on the case amid increasing blowback. That same month, we told you how the Biden-Harris DOJ was weaponizing the government against Haim and a second whistleblower. Dr. Haim's wife, Andrea, took to X to expose the DOJ's corruption after a judge tried to silence her husband, posting proof of the DOJ hiding evidence that would have exonerated him, and called out the FBI for wasting resources attacking her family while a terror attack happened in New Orleans.

Four days after President Donald Trump took office, the case against Dr. Haim was dropped.

He spoke to Catherine Herridge about the ordeal.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Doctor Targeted by Biden DOJ After Blowing The Whistle on ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care For Minors at Texas Children’s Hospital Breaks Silence After All Charges Dropped; Calls on Trump Administration/DOJ to Investigate His Case



“I was willing to go to jail”



00:00… pic.twitter.com/xfcs8sgsPJ — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) February 24, 2025

That's what bravery looks like.

And it's what a corrupt, weaponized government can do.

This is what real journalism is supposed to look like! — Eric Spracklen🦆🐈 (@EricSpracklen) February 24, 2025

Yes it is.

Well deserved! You are a hero, @EithanHaim! Texas fully supported you. Both you and your wife are courageous, and you saved many children's lives. — Kambree (@KamVTV) February 24, 2025

Many, many lives.

The actions against this physician were malicious. He went up against a massive and powerful system on behalf of all children. It is sickening and demonstrates the rot, greed and corruption in medical care literally at the very top. Too many excellent doctors and patients are… — RatherKayak (@KayakFL83) February 24, 2025

Remember Dr. Haim when the Left screams about how Trump shouldn't weaponize the DOJ.

They did it.

Reap what you sow.

@PamBondi



The weaponization of the DOJ against Dr. Haim was unacceptable.

Texas Children's Hospital was engaging in child abuse and mutilation of healthy bodies.



The state organizations responsible for protecting patients and physicians deserve their own investigation.… — Minuteman76 (@nicknam02636181) February 24, 2025

This should also be investigated, as Dr. Haim said.

Start the lawsuits and holding people accountable.



The huge majority of the American people stand with this doctor. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) February 24, 2025

He should sue.

POWERFUL: Doctor Targeted by Biden DOJ after Blowing the Whistle on ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care for Minors said he was willing to go to jail.



When asked about fighting back, Dr. Eithan Haim said, “There's no whistleblowing without @X.”



“When you lay out on X, the nature of what the… https://t.co/vbguzAh0pw pic.twitter.com/Vdl4xdkDSw — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) February 24, 2025

Without X, the election -- and this country's future -- would be very different today.

And Dr. Haim would be in prison.

Extraordinary courage by @EithanHaim to expose the truth! Thank you @C__Herridge for the continued investigative journalism we need. Accountability !? @TexasChildrens https://t.co/5VVliig2am — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) February 24, 2025

Herridge does amazing work. Which is why CBS fired her and the Biden-Harris administration targeted her, too.

If you don't know, the story of @EithanHaim and @AndreaCohenHaim is one of the pinnacle examples of government weaponization. Will any of the bad actors, including @fbi agent Paul Nixon, actually be held accountable? I won't hold my breath just yet. https://t.co/YV5jdMFsWV — Garret O'Boyle (@GOBactual) February 24, 2025

There needs to be accountability so this can never happen again.