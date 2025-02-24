Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says He'll F**king Kill Tucker Carlson If He Ever Meets...
MSNBC's Anti-DOGE Propaganda Just DROPPED and It Only Pissed Civvies Off Even MORE...

'I Was Willing to Go to Jail': Texas Children's Whistleblower SPEAKS OUT About Biden's CORRUPT DOJ Case

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 24, 2025
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

This story starts over a year ago, when the Biden-Harris DOJ began its weaponized prosecution of Dr. Eithan Haim, a whistleblower who exposed Texas Children's Hospital's 'gender-affirming care' program. We told you about the feds trying to ruin his life in January, but the story didn't end there.

In June, Dr. Haim was hit with felony charges for violating HIPAA , and the FBI released a statement on the case amid increasing blowback. That same month, we told you how the Biden-Harris DOJ was weaponizing the government against Haim and a second whistleblower. Dr. Haim's wife, Andrea, took to X to expose the DOJ's corruption after a judge tried to silence her husband, posting proof of the DOJ hiding evidence that would have exonerated him, and called out the FBI for wasting resources attacking her family while a terror attack happened in New Orleans.

Four days after President Donald Trump took office, the case against Dr. Haim was dropped.

He spoke to Catherine Herridge about the ordeal.

WATCH:

That's what bravery looks like.

And it's what a corrupt, weaponized government can do.

Yes it is.

Many, many lives.

Remember Dr. Haim when the Left screams about how Trump shouldn't weaponize the DOJ.

They did it.

Reap what you sow.

This should also be investigated, as Dr. Haim said.

He should sue.

Without X, the election -- and this country's future -- would be very different today.

And Dr. Haim would be in prison.

Herridge does amazing work. Which is why CBS fired her and the Biden-Harris administration targeted her, too.

There needs to be accountability so this can never happen again.

