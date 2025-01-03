After Terror Attack, Wife of Whistleblower Harassed by DOJ/FBI Asks What Government Priorities Really Are

Last month, this writer brought you two stories featuring Andrea Haim, wife of Texas Children's Hospital (TCH) whistleblower Eithan Haim (you can read those here and here). Eithan Haim blew the whistle on TCH performing 'gender-affirming care' on minors after they said they weren't, and -- as another whistleblower confirmed -- defrauding Medicare.

For that 'crime', the DOJ came down on the Haims like a ton of bricks -- despite evidence the DOJ case is corrupt and that the DOJ is hiding evidence exonerating Eithan.

Now Andrea is back pointing out how the DOJ and FBI failed AGAIN, because they were sent on a political witch hunt rather than looking for actual terrorists.

Reminder - at the same time Houston-resident Shamsud-Din Jabbar was planning his horrific act of terrorism, the Houston FBI devoted untold time and resources to prosecuting @EithanHaim and harassing @V_Sivadge for blowing the whistle on a hospital’s secret pediatric s*x change… https://t.co/iKIjGSNMNm — Andrea Haim (@AndreaCohenHaim) January 2, 2025

The entire post reads:

The FBI persisted even though evidence in their possession since at least Aug 2023 disproved a HIPAA violation. Our law enforcement failed to protect the people of New Orleans. Then, their first reaction was to deny that it was terrorism and hide the evidence from view. We’re entitled to ask - what are their institutional priorities?

The Biden administration has made its priorities very clear: guys like Haim are the trouble, and they'll punish Haim for speaking out against the abuses of children in the name of trans ideology.

This writer needs to get this.

How do they sleep at night? These agents know exactly what they are doing. Catch people with no experience in law at an inopportune time/act friendly/shake their hands to pace them and make them feel comfortable. Then try to destroy the life of a well intended whistleblower. — ChicagoMan (@ChicagoMan18) January 3, 2025

They like the power.

Never let them in your home. Do not talk to the FBI without a lawyer - even if they are asking directions to Burger King. Everything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. — Mike Hicks (@MikeHicksX) January 2, 2025

Solid advice.

It is an absolute outrage how incompetent and corrupt the FBI is today. Terrorists, murders, and rapists go undetected while they are trying to imprison innocent citizens.

Change can’t come soon enough. I am counting the days. — Bettina Haim (@BettinaHai17337) January 2, 2025

Seventeen days.

Not that we're counting or anything.

@Kash_Patel it’s time to completely dismantle the FBI AND hold the criminals inside the FBI accountable #FBI — Conserv505 (@conserv505) January 2, 2025

Clean house. Top to bottom.

Eithan Haim is not a criminal. https://t.co/STQDBIj8OO — S. W. (@Erdnase) January 2, 2025

He is not.

“What are their institutional priorities?”



It’s revealed in where they’ve directed resources TO and AWAY from. https://t.co/gfAeh5VVis — Ann Marie (@AnnMariegram15) January 2, 2025

They have made their priorities explicitly clear.

They had time to harass nurses and doctors who were giving good advice to people and highlighting all the malfeasance our in our government but known Islam Jihadist are free to roam. @FBI how do you loser sleep at night. What if one of your loved ones falls victim to an attack. https://t.co/Bkeg0IPAQj — Tim (@Timothy18257987) January 2, 2025

It's maddening to think the FBI dropped the ball and people in New Orleans are dead now.