After Terror Attack, Wife of Whistleblower Harassed by DOJ/FBI Asks What Government Priorities Really Are

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 03, 2025
Last month, this writer brought you two stories featuring Andrea Haim, wife of Texas Children's Hospital (TCH) whistleblower Eithan Haim (you can read those here and here). Eithan Haim blew the whistle on TCH performing 'gender-affirming care' on minors after they said they weren't, and -- as another whistleblower confirmed -- defrauding Medicare.

For that 'crime', the DOJ came down on the Haims like a ton of bricks -- despite evidence the DOJ case is corrupt and that the DOJ is hiding evidence exonerating Eithan.

Now Andrea is back pointing out how the DOJ and FBI failed AGAIN, because they were sent on a political witch hunt rather than looking for actual terrorists.

The entire post reads:

The FBI persisted even though evidence in their possession since at least Aug 2023 disproved a HIPAA violation. 

Our law enforcement failed to protect the people of New Orleans. Then, their first reaction was to deny that it was terrorism and hide the evidence from view. 

We’re entitled to ask - what are their institutional priorities?

The Biden administration has made its priorities very clear: guys like Haim are the trouble, and they'll punish Haim for speaking out against the abuses of children in the name of trans ideology.

This writer needs to get this.

They like the power.

Solid advice.

Seventeen days.

Not that we're counting or anything.

Clean house. Top to bottom.

He is not.

They have made their priorities explicitly clear.

It's maddening to think the FBI dropped the ball and people in New Orleans are dead now.

