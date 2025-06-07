Riley Gaines Won't Let Simone Biles Stop Her From Standing Up for Women (Also: Irony Detected)

By now you've probably heard about this story that revolves around a player on a girls' softball team:

Transgender pitcher Marissa Rothenberger led Champlin Park High School to Minnesota's state softball championship game after a pair of playoff wins on Wednesday. The pitcher's dominance this season has prompted a lawsuit by three anonymous opposing players amid a national divide over the legality of trans athletes in girls' sports.

And by "trans athlete" they mean a biological male competing against females.

It all started when Riley Gaines made this observation:

Comments off lol



To be expected when your star player is a boy https://t.co/2qY2onUhNW — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 6, 2025

At that point, gymnast Simone Biles thought it was a good time to stick up for males competing in female sports and as it turned out should have kept it to herself:

@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender… https://t.co/pjpzuZ0AlO — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 6, 2025

Has Biles ever directly competed against a male claiming to be a woman?

In any case, Gaines had this reply:

This is actually so disappointing. It's not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces.



You can uplift men stealing championships in women's sports with YOUR platform.



Men don't belong in women's sports and I say that with my full chest. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 6, 2025

Ironically the person saying that men should be allowed to dominate women in sports accused Gaines of being the "bully":

bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male @Riley_Gaines_ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 6, 2025

So men and women are different? There it is.

This is so disappointing. My take is the least controversial take on the planet.



Simone Biles being a male-apologist at the expense of young girls’ dreams? Didn’t have that on my bingo card.



Maybe she could compete in pommel horse and rings in 2028. https://t.co/Ptn35pyEvh — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 6, 2025

And the subtle hint at "body-shaming" ???? Plzzzz I'm 5'5" 😂😂😂😂 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 6, 2025

And one more thing from Gaines:

Simone Biles when she had to endure a predatory man



Vs



Simone Biles when other girls have to endure predatory men pic.twitter.com/8p9D51seYr — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 7, 2025

The woke definition of what's "sick" is incredibly backwards.

Easy to say this @Simone_Biles when you only had to compete against fellow women. Every one of your Olympic medals came competing against fellow women. @Riley_Gaines_ was not only forced to compete against a man, but forced to share a locker room with a man. THAT is SICK.… https://t.co/YQl1uPJdVq — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) June 7, 2025

"Woke mind virus" detected:

Simone Biles was sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar as a child, yet attacks a woman fighting to keep males out of girl’s spaces. This is the absolute state of the woke mind virus. https://t.co/1xfRRLcW3S — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) June 7, 2025

"Bully someone your own size," said Biles to Gaines...

That’s funny, because here’s @Riley_Gaines_ next to Will (“Lia”) Thomas



She’s fighting back against a man who is not just “her own size” but is actually much bigger than she is https://t.co/CT2YERoFRo pic.twitter.com/vv6kIuXJYQ — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 7, 2025

Biles said Gaines is the one who needs to make changes but in fact she should start with her own sport:

Says the girl involved in a sport where there are literally 2 entirely different sets of apparatus because men and women are biologically different 🙄 https://t.co/ySvOx2PYeE — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) June 7, 2025

And finally, Community Notes dropped an irony nuke:

LOL



1. Simone Biles attacked @Riley_Gaines_ and compared her to a man



2. Now community notes is calling Simone Biles transphobic for “tying height/weight to gender” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yUfVrI1za3 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 7, 2025

Just perfect.