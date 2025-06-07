Riley Gaines Won't Let Simone Biles Stop Her From Standing Up for Women (Also: Irony Detected)

By now you've probably heard about this story that revolves around a player on a girls' softball team:
Transgender pitcher Marissa Rothenberger led Champlin Park High School to Minnesota's state softball championship game after a pair of playoff wins on Wednesday.
The pitcher's dominance this season has prompted a lawsuit by three anonymous opposing players amid a national divide over the legality of trans athletes in girls' sports.
And by "trans athlete" they mean a biological male competing against females.
It all started when Riley Gaines made this observation:
Comments off lol— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 6, 2025
To be expected when your star player is a boy https://t.co/2qY2onUhNW
At that point, gymnast Simone Biles thought it was a good time to stick up for males competing in female sports and as it turned out should have kept it to herself:
@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender… https://t.co/pjpzuZ0AlO— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 6, 2025
Has Biles ever directly competed against a male claiming to be a woman?
In any case, Gaines had this reply:
This is actually so disappointing. It's not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces.— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 6, 2025
You can uplift men stealing championships in women's sports with YOUR platform.
Men don't belong in women's sports and I say that with my full chest.
Ironically the person saying that men should be allowed to dominate women in sports accused Gaines of being the "bully":
bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male @Riley_Gaines_— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 6, 2025
So men and women are different? There it is.
This is so disappointing. My take is the least controversial take on the planet.— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 6, 2025
Simone Biles being a male-apologist at the expense of young girls’ dreams? Didn’t have that on my bingo card.
Maybe she could compete in pommel horse and rings in 2028. https://t.co/Ptn35pyEvh
And the subtle hint at "body-shaming" ???? Plzzzz I'm 5'5" 😂😂😂😂— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 6, 2025
And one more thing from Gaines:
Simone Biles when she had to endure a predatory man— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 7, 2025
Vs
Simone Biles when other girls have to endure predatory men pic.twitter.com/8p9D51seYr
The woke definition of what's "sick" is incredibly backwards.
Easy to say this @Simone_Biles when you only had to compete against fellow women. Every one of your Olympic medals came competing against fellow women. @Riley_Gaines_ was not only forced to compete against a man, but forced to share a locker room with a man. THAT is SICK.… https://t.co/YQl1uPJdVq— Sage Steele (@sagesteele) June 7, 2025
"Woke mind virus" detected:
Simone Biles was sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar as a child, yet attacks a woman fighting to keep males out of girl’s spaces. This is the absolute state of the woke mind virus. https://t.co/1xfRRLcW3S— The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) June 7, 2025
"Bully someone your own size," said Biles to Gaines...
That’s funny, because here’s @Riley_Gaines_ next to Will (“Lia”) Thomas— John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 7, 2025
She’s fighting back against a man who is not just “her own size” but is actually much bigger than she is https://t.co/CT2YERoFRo pic.twitter.com/vv6kIuXJYQ
Biles said Gaines is the one who needs to make changes but in fact she should start with her own sport:
Says the girl involved in a sport where there are literally 2 entirely different sets of apparatus because men and women are biologically different 🙄 https://t.co/ySvOx2PYeE— CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) June 7, 2025
And finally, Community Notes dropped an irony nuke:
LOL— John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 7, 2025
1. Simone Biles attacked @Riley_Gaines_ and compared her to a man
2. Now community notes is calling Simone Biles transphobic for “tying height/weight to gender” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yUfVrI1za3
Just perfect.
