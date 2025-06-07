VIP
Riley Gaines Won't Let Simone Biles Stop Her From Standing Up for Women (Also: Irony Detected)

Doug P. | 9:04 AM on June 07, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

By now you've probably heard about this story that revolves around a player on a girls' softball team: 

Transgender pitcher Marissa Rothenberger led Champlin Park High School to Minnesota's state softball championship game after a pair of playoff wins on Wednesday. 

The pitcher's dominance this season has prompted a lawsuit by three anonymous opposing players amid a national divide over the legality of trans athletes in girls' sports.

And by "trans athlete" they mean a biological male competing against females.

It all started when Riley Gaines made this observation:

At that point, gymnast Simone Biles thought it was a good time to stick up for males competing in female sports and as it turned out should have kept it to herself: 

Has Biles ever directly competed against a male claiming to be a woman? 

In any case, Gaines had this reply:

Ironically the person saying that men should be allowed to dominate women in sports accused Gaines of being the "bully":

So men and women are different? There it is. 

And one more thing from Gaines:

The woke definition of what's "sick" is incredibly backwards. 

"Woke mind virus" detected: 

"Bully someone your own size," said Biles to Gaines...

Biles said Gaines is the one who needs to make changes but in fact she should start with her own sport:

And finally, Community Notes dropped an irony nuke: 

Just perfect. 

