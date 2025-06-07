This Week on Capitol Hill - Elon Goes After President Trump Over the...
Riley Gaines Helps Set USA Today Up for Another HUGE Ratio (This Might End Up Being a Record)

Doug P. | 11:19 AM on June 07, 2025
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier, gymnast Simone Biles ironically called Riley Gaines a bully and also attempted some body shaming that ended up backfiring

However, there's a column in the USA Today (they've been on a real roll lately) applauding Biles for "standing up for the transgender community" by criticizing a person standing up for women and opposing males competing in female sports: 

The op-ed is exactly as ridiculous as you might have expected:

Lunacy.

Gaines corrected the above spin with a summary of what Biles actually did:

USA Today's like a ratio machine, and that X post is no different. 

Doug P.
It's just what they do.

Yep, this is a doozy alright, and we have a feeling it's just getting started:

