Riley Gaines Helps Set USA Today Up for Another HUGE Ratio (This Might End Up Being a Record)

As we told you earlier, gymnast Simone Biles ironically called Riley Gaines a bully and also attempted some body shaming that ended up backfiring.

However, there's a column in the USA Today (they've been on a real roll lately) applauding Biles for "standing up for the transgender community" by criticizing a person standing up for women and opposing males competing in female sports:

Advertisement

Simone Biles shows her greatness again in standing up for transgender community | Opinion https://t.co/MTwdu8weSp — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 7, 2025

The op-ed is exactly as ridiculous as you might have expected:

This is a religious profession of faith at this point https://t.co/iTPeLw5rWe pic.twitter.com/1iO9nSGKGl — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 7, 2025

Look at this absolute BS. You lying idiots. You frauds. We don't hate the media enough. pic.twitter.com/ZF2brboHyx — Pam D (@soirchick) June 7, 2025

Lunacy.

Gaines corrected the above spin with a summary of what Biles actually did:

She hardly "stood up for the trans community", but instead just personally attacked someone who stands up for women and girls.



Prepare for an astronomically embarrassing ratio. https://t.co/g45xSomG1B — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 7, 2025

USA Today's like a ratio machine, and that X post is no different.

Humiliating, even for your opinion section. — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) June 7, 2025

It's just what they do.

I’m just here for the ratio — Trish "the Plate" (@TrishtheSkeptic) June 7, 2025

@USATODAY is getting the ratio of a lifetime on this thread.

Lying will do that. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/CQZh3SlyKM — SkylarXX🇺🇸♀️ (@ForeverMagdalen) June 7, 2025

Just here to add to the ratio 🥰 — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) June 7, 2025

Yep, this is a doozy alright, and we have a feeling it's just getting started: