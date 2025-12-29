Scott Jennings Points to the Latest Proof Trump's REALLY Failing at Living Up to the Left's 'Hitler' BS

Covenant School Shooter's Mom Says She Bought Guns With Her Federal Student Aid...
Doug P. | 8:45 PM on December 29, 2025
Meme screenshot

Monday at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump met with Benjamin Netanyahu. During the press conference portion, Trump let a reporter know yet another reason the Democrats will be triggered by something involving drug runners for the cartels, and the Israeli Prime Minister also had an announcement involving the U.S. president. 

Via Fox News:

Breaking with decades of tradition, Israel will award President Donald Trump the Israel Prize, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday after meeting him at Mar-a-Lago.

Netanyahu and Trump spoke to reporters following their meeting, during which the Israeli leader announced plans to award Trump the Israel Prize – the nation's highest cultural honor.

"We decided to break a convention, or create a new one, and that is to award the Israel Prize, which in almost our 80 years we’ve never awarded to a non-Israeli, and we’re going to award it this year to President Trump," Netanyahu said. "This was announced formally over lunch by our minister of education, who is responsible for the Israel Prize.

Remember all the Left's "Trump is the new Hitler" BS? 

Scott Jennings does, and he gives Trump a failing grade when it comes to living up to that ridiculous comparison: 

SO true.

But maybe there's still a chance...

LOL! 

Rest assured, the Dems will dub the next Republican presidential nominee "WORSE than 'worse than Hitler.'"

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!

