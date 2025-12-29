Did WA Just Tell MN to Hold Its Beer? X User Searches for...
Trump Tells Journo What's 'No Longer Around' After a Big BOOM in Venezuela (Dems Will Be TRIGGERED Again)

Doug P. | 2:30 PM on December 29, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Today at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump must have been in an extra good mood because he again bought lunch for the "fake news media" covering the meeting:

We can't help but wonder how many of the intrepid journos bravely said NO to Trump's offer of a sandwich. 

Now we get to the part that the Democrats, who have lately added "drug runners for the cartels" to their list of top priorities to try and protect, will have fits about.

There was reportedly a major explosion at a Venezuela coastal area, and Trump was asked if he knew what that was about. He did: 

Add that to the list of Dem impeachment charges if they take back the House after next year's midterms. 

The Left has gone from "they're just fishermen" to "come on, those boats aren't carrying fentanyl, it's just cocaine" in record time. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

