Trump Tells Journo What's 'No Longer Around' After a Big BOOM in Venezuela (Dems Will Be TRIGGERED Again)

Today at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, telling reporters the longtime leader has done a “phenomenal job” taking on Hamas and navigating Israel through conflict.



Trump suggested Israel “might not exist” without a leader… pic.twitter.com/y5EWz8Uu7y — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 29, 2025

‘VERY BLESSED’: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opens up about his friendship with President Trump, the partnership between Israel and the U.S., and the world’s “great fortune” to have Trump in the White House.



“We’ve never had a friend like President Trump in the… pic.twitter.com/HM8KStRo8Q — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 29, 2025

Trump must have been in an extra good mood because he again bought lunch for the "fake news media" covering the meeting:

President Trump gives reporters free lunch AGAIN:



"If you'd like you can come up and have lunch...Some of them think it's terrible, it's a bribe...If you'd like, you can go, and if you don't you can stand in the driveway and melt."😂 pic.twitter.com/11UEFZoVqa — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 29, 2025

We can't help but wonder how many of the intrepid journos bravely said NO to Trump's offer of a sandwich.

Now we get to the part that the Democrats, who have lately added "drug runners for the cartels" to their list of top priorities to try and protect, will have fits about.

There was reportedly a major explosion at a Venezuela coastal area, and Trump was asked if he knew what that was about. He did:

🚨 BREAKING: In a HUGE FAFO moment, President Trump confirms there was a "MAJOR EXPLOSION" in Venezuela where they "load the boats up with drugs"



"It's an implementation area - that is NO LONGER AROUND!" 🔥🔥🔥



Maduro is FINDING OUT NOW. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/venQomxDT0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 29, 2025

Add that to the list of Dem impeachment charges if they take back the House after next year's midterms.

@RepSwalwell @RepJeffries @SenSchumer is this where you guys thought they were catching and loading fish 🤣🤣🤣. It’s probably where Trump was watching the boats get loaded with drugs 😁 https://t.co/8oeJS0LINn — THE UNIT (@jburris69) December 29, 2025

The Left has gone from "they're just fishermen" to "come on, those boats aren't carrying fentanyl, it's just cocaine" in record time.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

