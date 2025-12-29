Minnesota Announces 'Quality Learing Center' Featured in Video Has Been Closed Down

But, where will Somalis in Minnesota send their preschool children for quality learing while they're are work? Apparently, there are consequences every now and then, and it looks like the "Quality Learing Center" in Minneapolis has been closed down after being featured in Nick Shirley's viral exposé. But was it cause and effect? In other words, did the state close it down, or did it close up shop after being exposed? Tikki Brown, Commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families, stated in a press conference that the facility closed "just over a week ago" and is no longer open.

Minnesota's Department of Children just announced that the "Quality Learing Center" has been closed



🇺🇸🇸🇴 pic.twitter.com/focFUb5ho6 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 29, 2025

JUST IN: Minnesota's Department of Children announces the "Quality Learing Center" has been closed. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) December 29, 2025

The real learing was the friends we made along the way. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 29, 2025

I guess they leared all they could 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Steak for Breakfast (@SteakforPodcast) December 29, 2025

Wait i send my kids there everyday, wth



no one called me about this — Order (@orderup) December 29, 2025

Closed should be the bare minimum. Who was arrested? How many? What were they charged with? — Louisa Clary (@LouisaClary) December 30, 2025

it was never open to begin with — ocr 🇨🇳 (@onchainrapist) December 29, 2025

Did they close because of a shortage in the funding? 🤪 — Tozart (@TozartWeb3) December 29, 2025

0 kids will be sad about this. — Julie (@Julie_X) December 30, 2025

Damnit I just signed the kids up — PolyGun (@polygun_) December 29, 2025

Who knew exposing a ghost daycare raking in millions while misspelling its own name would be the real "white supremacy" here...🤡 — CourageousCatholics (@cc_catholics) December 29, 2025

One down. Only a few million “community initiatives” left to rediscover gravity. — Irony Man (@IronyManHQ) December 29, 2025

It was as good as closed in the documentary. Have they found the money they gave them? — D-Fens 🇬🇧 🇪🇦 (@jonarjona2604) December 29, 2025

From “never open” to “just closed”



And we’re supposed to believe the DOJ had an investigation going…yet this place was supposedly open the entire time. Yeah, ok. — fictitious (@fictitiousfruit) December 30, 2025

According to a search, the daycare had been granted its license in 2017 for up to 99 children and had renewed its state registration effective January 1, 2026.

Was it ever open? — Kurt Mahlburg (@k_mahlburg) December 30, 2025

It had been "open" for nearly a decade.

"never open" to "has been closed" — NHLandMLB_Fan (@NHLandMLB_Fan) December 30, 2025

From the headlines, you'd think that the state saw Shirley's exposé and immediately went into action, closing down the fake daycare center, but we're pretty sure it didn't happen in that order.

