Minnesota Announces 'Quality Learing Center' Featured in Video Has Been Closed Down

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on December 29, 2025

But, where will Somalis in Minnesota send their preschool children for quality learing while they're are work? Apparently, there are consequences every now and then, and it looks like the "Quality Learing Center" in Minneapolis has been closed down after being featured in Nick Shirley's viral exposé. But was it cause and effect? In other words, did the state close it down, or did it close up shop after being exposed? Tikki Brown, Commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families, stated in a press conference that the facility closed "just over a week ago" and is no longer open.

According to a search, the daycare had been granted its license in 2017 for up to 99 children and had renewed its state registration effective January 1, 2026.

It had been "open" for nearly a decade.

From the headlines, you'd think that the state saw Shirley's exposé and immediately went into action, closing down the fake daycare center, but we're pretty sure it didn't happen in that order.

