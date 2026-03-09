Dem Chuck Schumer Says SAVE Act is Jim Crow 2.0 Despite Once Pushing...
Watch Al Sharpton When Jesse Jackson's Son Slammed Obama, Biden and Clinton for...
His FACE! LOL! Bill Maher Sets Adam Schiff Up to Completely Own HIMSELF...
Allahu Akbar Omitted: Brad Lander's Tweet Turns Attackers Into Victims and Victims into...
Brain Worms or TDS? Snyder Says Trump's Iran War Is Designed to Provoke...
TSA Blames the Democratic Party
Mamdani Blames White Supremacy for Protest, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over 'Allahu Akbar' Bomb-T...
VIP
CNN Proves (Again!) That if Actual Events in Iran Don't Go the Way...
CBS's Scott McFarlane's Efforts to Spin VA Democrats' Fascist J6 Legislation Goes Really...
Sen. Ashley Moody Is for Not Touching the Clock, Suggests Legislation
The Persian Jewess Recalls Iran's 'Reichstag Fire'
WOOF! 'MSNBC Legal Analyst' in for a RUDE Biden Awakening After Shaming Trump...
NY Dem Harpy SHREDDED After Blaming Peaceful Protesters for Making Jihadi Muslim Throw...
No Proof Needed: Dem Senate Candidate James Talarico Says He Opposes Voter ID...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on March 09, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

You know what would be a really bad idea? Take the day of the week that everyone hates and arm us all with one less hour of sleep the day before we have to battle it.

Advertisement

Welcome to Monday, all of you tired people! This one's going to be extra challenging, isn't it?

That's okay. We're going to shake our groggy selves awake and start the day off with some funny memes, jokes, and clips to reenergize ourselves for the day ahead!

We might as well start off with a Marco Rubio meme right out of the gate and have a gander at people's response to Daylight Saving Time. 😂

This decision alone makes Woodrow Wilson a candidate for one of the worst presidents in history.

Well, at least if we have to face Monday, it's even more dark and dreary now … Monsters.

LOL.

In other news, Twitter/X users had a bit of fun with International Women's Day.

Recommended

Watch Al Sharpton When Jesse Jackson's Son Slammed Obama, Biden and Clinton for Taking Swipes at Trump
Doug P.
Advertisement

Look. Don't blame us. A woman posted it. 😂

Looks like that English climate is treating her well …

… Ireland … not so much. 😂

Shots fired! 💀💀💀

'Knock! Knock!' LOL.

You learn something new every day! 😂

That would have been better than 'Wait until your father gets home!'

How can you not feel better after watching that? 😂

Advertisement

Hear! Hear! LOL.

If it looks like a duck, tastes like a duck, but meows …

HAHA!

Perfect! 😂

It's just a joke, kale fans.

There's going to be an entire comment thread with kale recipes, isn't there? 😂

HA! Use your God-given talents in any way you can!

Bro knew what was happening immediately. LOL.

Advertisement

LOLOLOL!

We've been reading that all wrong!

Impressive! The comments were great.

'I can't even get my cat to use the litterbox.' 😂

We have to admit, it would make a hilarious routine if they set up these elaborate stunts and the cats just stared at them … as cats do.

HAHAHA!

We're sorry. We HAD to share it. 😂

This bombshell news from TMZ also had social media buzzing …

You just never know when the stories that shape a generation are going to hit.

Where were you when Donna Kelce decided to install a walk-in tub?

Advertisement

Big if true.

Just when we thought Monday was beyond all hope, Donna Kelce ordered concrete countertops. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Hey! They stole our exercise plan! 😂

Bwahaha!

'Well, Supreme Leader, would you like the Aladeen news or the Aladeen news?'

(You had to see the movie.)

Perfect use of the comments section. 😂

Ouch. It hurts.

We love it! 😂

Advertisement

Oh no! LOL.

Can confirm.

A lady named Judith served as the single conduit between us and all of the world's known information.

Well played, ma'am. Well played.

Since you reminded us of this classic, we're going to make this clip from Mrs. Doubtfire our throwback comedy selection of the week.

'HEEEELLLLOOOOO!' 😂😂😂

Exactly!

You all need to get out there and take charge of this Monday like you're the only person in Walmart not wearing pajama pants.

Or, if you don't have to go to work, just leave your pajama pants on, you lucky dogs!

Either way, let's meet back here next week for some more laughs.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Al Sharpton When Jesse Jackson's Son Slammed Obama, Biden and Clinton for Taking Swipes at Trump
Doug P.
Allahu Akbar Omitted: Brad Lander's Tweet Turns Attackers Into Victims and Victims into Bigots
justmindy
Dem Chuck Schumer Says SAVE Act is Jim Crow 2.0 Despite Once Pushing ID to Prevent Illegal Alien Fraud
Warren Squire
CBS's Scott McFarlane's Efforts to Spin VA Democrats' Fascist J6 Legislation Goes Really REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
WOOF! 'MSNBC Legal Analyst' in for a RUDE Biden Awakening After Shaming Trump for Casualty Return Pic
Sam J.
The Persian Jewess Recalls Iran's 'Reichstag Fire'
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch Al Sharpton When Jesse Jackson's Son Slammed Obama, Biden and Clinton for Taking Swipes at Trump Doug P.
Advertisement