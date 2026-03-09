Monday Morning Meme Madness

You know what would be a really bad idea? Take the day of the week that everyone hates and arm us all with one less hour of sleep the day before we have to battle it.

Welcome to Monday, all of you tired people! This one's going to be extra challenging, isn't it?

That's okay. We're going to shake our groggy selves awake and start the day off with some funny memes, jokes, and clips to reenergize ourselves for the day ahead!

Marco Rubio in charge of turning the clocks forward for daylight savings 😭 pic.twitter.com/wyoE9W7VYr — Gizmo Memes (@GizmoMemes) March 8, 2026

We might as well start off with a Marco Rubio meme right out of the gate and have a gander at people's response to Daylight Saving Time. 😂

Remember, this is the night when Woodrow Wilson slides down your chimney & steals an hour of your life. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 7, 2026

This decision alone makes Woodrow Wilson a candidate for one of the worst presidents in history.

Well, at least if we have to face Monday, it's even more dark and dreary now … Monsters.

On this day in 1847, a Virginia farmer named Jebediah Johnson lost his right eye while attempting to set a rooster forward one hour. pic.twitter.com/WBRa7iaqnx — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) March 8, 2026

LOL.

In other news, Twitter/X users had a bit of fun with International Women's Day.

Look. Don't blame us. A woman posted it. 😂

Happy International Women’s Day to Ellen DeGeneres. pic.twitter.com/7dFhYiwI6J — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) March 8, 2026

Looks like that English climate is treating her well …

Happy International Women's Day to Rosie O’Donnell pic.twitter.com/SaLsDe0U1p — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 8, 2026

… Ireland … not so much. 😂

Happy International Women’s Day pic.twitter.com/cML2RR4ml2 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 8, 2026

Shots fired! 💀💀💀

Comedian John Crist—he’s a Christian comedian and I really like him. He’s got some great jokes and he can really make you laugh. Hope you enjoy him as well. pic.twitter.com/5Ul1SUQwIb — NancyH (@NancyH_60) March 7, 2026

'Knock! Knock!' LOL.

Fun fact: To keep production costs low, many Star Trek scenes were actually filmed on Earth rather than on location in outer space. pic.twitter.com/f5LzyrpZGq — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) March 6, 2026

You learn something new every day! 😂

Not me. I knew better than run😂 pic.twitter.com/X4hxMMRUY2 — I am Ken (@Ikennect) March 8, 2026

That would have been better than 'Wait until your father gets home!'

How can you not feel better after watching that? 😂

Hear! Hear! LOL.

Yes that is very suspicious! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ambsV5V57b — LAnDo NIFFIRG™️🇨🇦 (@llandoniffirg) March 8, 2026

If it looks like a duck, tastes like a duck, but meows …

Well THAT was probably the scariest email the woman had ever received. You'll get a kick out of this.



WATCH, REPOST and make someone's day!#thinblueline #lawenforcement pic.twitter.com/SP4F3hosOm — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) March 7, 2026

HAHA!

Perfect! 😂

Kale is so versatile...



It literally fits into any size trash can — Weekday Jokes (@weekdayjokes) March 8, 2026

It's just a joke, kale fans.

There's going to be an entire comment thread with kale recipes, isn't there? 😂

there’s a classically trained opera baritone currently working at a Chrysler dealership in Cocoa, Florida and he makes advertisements for the cars in the style of different arias and I just had to share that with everybody because he’s my favorite person in the world rn pic.twitter.com/f2JRqqFS4W — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) March 4, 2026

HA! Use your God-given talents in any way you can!

Bro knew what was happening immediately. LOL.

Just did the math. Looks like I’ll be dead by the time I’m 7 years old pic.twitter.com/2cYrpYUkuR — greg (@greg16676935420) March 8, 2026

LOLOLOL!

When I get a headache I take two Tylenols and keep away from children just like it says on the bottle😌 — Brown Eyed Girl (@Browneyes5152) March 8, 2026

We've been reading that all wrong!

Never knew cats could be trained this good



pic.twitter.com/yVhvvE14Ty — Antidepressant Content (@depressionlesss) March 7, 2026

Impressive! The comments were great.

'I can't even get my cat to use the litterbox.' 😂

We have to admit, it would make a hilarious routine if they set up these elaborate stunts and the cats just stared at them … as cats do.

HAHAHA!

I was forced to post this at gunpoint pic.twitter.com/G89XELPjKz — RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) March 9, 2026

We're sorry. We HAD to share it. 😂

This bombshell news from TMZ also had social media buzzing …

You just never know when the stories that shape a generation are going to hit.

getting tired of living through major historical events https://t.co/b6SLXcxGYI — didyoujustsaywig (@2002scoobydoo) March 8, 2026

Where were you when Donna Kelce decided to install a walk-in tub?

BREAKING!!

Sources confirm Donna Kelce’s eldest son watched 2 hours of Bluey yesterday https://t.co/R2qyo6LJRb — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 8, 2026

Big if true.

tomorrow is monday but at least donna kelce is getting new windows and doors installed pic.twitter.com/B1aS02p5Dg — bethany ❤️‍🔥 (@corneliastagain) March 9, 2026

Just when we thought Monday was beyond all hope, Donna Kelce ordered concrete countertops. 😂

He waited his whole life for this moment. 😂 pic.twitter.com/9GVT9RC7V7 — SULLY (@SULLY10X) March 7, 2026

LOLOLOL!

I run every day for 20 minutes & if I miss a day, I add 20 minutes to the next day. This has truly been a game changer.



Today, I'm supposed to run for 4 months. pic.twitter.com/VGZ5k90QnL — naiive (@naiivememe) March 8, 2026

Hey! They stole our exercise plan! 😂

Bwahaha!

BREAKING: Iran Selects New Supreme Leader pic.twitter.com/Lip01IQVMI — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 8, 2026

'Well, Supreme Leader, would you like the Aladeen news or the Aladeen news?'

(You had to see the movie.)

This is the best YouTube comment ever pic.twitter.com/FA0AOicK9c — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) March 8, 2026

Perfect use of the comments section. 😂

Ouch. It hurts.

pic.twitter.com/7NodhsEVBo — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) March 8, 2026

We love it! 😂

Oh no! LOL.

👴👴👴👴

This is how we used to Google.... pic.twitter.com/HzbCLj1iKM — Jayroo (@jayroo69) March 8, 2026

Can confirm.

A lady named Judith served as the single conduit between us and all of the world's known information.

i just found out the older British woman who’s been looking after my children is actually my EX-HUSBAND IN A COSTUME ????? — Jett 🜲 (@iky_fwjett) March 7, 2026

Well played, ma'am. Well played.

Since you reminded us of this classic, we're going to make this clip from Mrs. Doubtfire our throwback comedy selection of the week.

'HEEEELLLLOOOOO!' 😂😂😂

Exactly!

You all need to get out there and take charge of this Monday like you're the only person in Walmart not wearing pajama pants.

Or, if you don't have to go to work, just leave your pajama pants on, you lucky dogs!

Either way, let's meet back here next week for some more laughs.

Until we meme again …

