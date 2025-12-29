Covenant School Shooter's Mom Says She Bought Guns With Her Federal Student Aid...
Minnesota Announces 'Quality Learing Center' Featured in Video Has Been Closed Down
Scott Jennings Points to the Latest Proof Trump's REALLY Failing at Living Up...
Minnesota Star Tribune Claims It Has Covered State's Fraud Crisis for More Than...
Man in Viral Video Says He’s Visited 40 or 50 Somali-Run Daycares and...
MS NOW: Somali Community Being Scapegoated in a Way That Benefits the Far-Right
Rubbing It in Our Faces: Somali Group Taunts Taxpayers Amid Billion-Dollar Fraud Scandal
Netanyahu Announces Israel Is Awarding the Country's Highest Cultural Honor to 'Literally...
The Easiest Grift Flip from The Bulwark: MTG Bashes Trump, Jonathan V. Last...
Nick Shirley Responds to Gov. Tim Walz’s Accusations of White Supremacy
REPUBLICANS POUNCE! The Hill 'Zeroes In' on the REAL Problem in Minnesota (Take...
Maybe It's Time for CNN to Update This Explainer About Reasons Daycare Has...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Pol Potbelly: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Proposes Bringing 'Year Zero' to the United States

Boo-Hoo at CBS: Journos Throw Tantrum Over Editor Actually Editing: Demand 'Independence' from Standards

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 PM on December 29, 2025
Twitchy

The journalists at CBS are pitching a temper tantrum because they are being forced to do actual journalism and meet reasonable standards. Boo-hoo!

Advertisement

CBS News journalists are preparing a petition urging Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison to uphold editorial independence at the network after editor in chief Bari Weiss yanked a “60 Minutes” segment on migrants sent to a notorious Salvadoran prison, according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Post on Monday.

An anonymous group of “prominent journalists” are circulating the text – which they plan to send on Saturday, Jan. 3 – among all current and former CBS News employees, asking for their signatures, a source told The Post.

Weiss, whom Ellison hired to bring more conservative voices to the storied network, has been accused of spiking the “60 Minutes” episode for political reasons just hours before it was scheduled to air Dec. 21. 

“The efforts by CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss to prevent this story from airing on December 21, 2025, signals a breakdown in editorial oversight, and risks setting a dangerous precedent in a country that has traditionally valued press freedom,” the petition states.


“Weiss’ last-minute proposal that the story be delayed until it included a White House official, despite reported efforts by the ’60 Minutes’ team to get comment from the Administration, was inappropriate.”

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

If she is the boss, and they don't like her rules, maybe they should go get a different job. 

It doesn't work that way. The Editor takes on all the responsibility of the finished product, but they also get to make the hard calls.

They want to spin the story to benefit Democrats, in other words.

Advertisement

Exactly right.

They're the opposite of independent. 

What a concept!

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags:

CBS NEWS CRITICAL RACE THEORY FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Minnesota Announces 'Quality Learing Center' Featured in Video Has Been Closed Down
Brett T.
Covenant School Shooter's Mom Says She Bought Guns With Her Federal Student Aid Grants
Brett T.
Rubbing It in Our Faces: Somali Group Taunts Taxpayers Amid Billion-Dollar Fraud Scandal
justmindy
Scott Jennings Points to the Latest Proof Trump's REALLY Failing at Living Up to the Left's 'Hitler' BS
Doug P.
Man in Viral Video Says He’s Visited 40 or 50 Somali-Run Daycares and Never Seen Kids
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement