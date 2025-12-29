Boo-Hoo at CBS: Journos Throw Tantrum Over Editor Actually Editing: Demand 'Independence' from Standards

The journalists at CBS are pitching a temper tantrum because they are being forced to do actual journalism and meet reasonable standards. Boo-hoo!

CBS News journalists to urge David Ellison to protect ‘independence’ after Bari Weiss pulled ‘60 Minutes’ report on Salvadoran prison https://t.co/Hs56zeyXf4 pic.twitter.com/AZQCofDsis — New York Post (@nypost) December 29, 2025

CBS News journalists are preparing a petition urging Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison to uphold editorial independence at the network after editor in chief Bari Weiss yanked a “60 Minutes” segment on migrants sent to a notorious Salvadoran prison, according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Post on Monday. An anonymous group of “prominent journalists” are circulating the text – which they plan to send on Saturday, Jan. 3 – among all current and former CBS News employees, asking for their signatures, a source told The Post. Weiss, whom Ellison hired to bring more conservative voices to the storied network, has been accused of spiking the “60 Minutes” episode for political reasons just hours before it was scheduled to air Dec. 21. “The efforts by CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss to prevent this story from airing on December 21, 2025, signals a breakdown in editorial oversight, and risks setting a dangerous precedent in a country that has traditionally valued press freedom,” the petition states.

“Weiss’ last-minute proposal that the story be delayed until it included a White House official, despite reported efforts by the ’60 Minutes’ team to get comment from the Administration, was inappropriate.”

If she is the boss, and they don't like her rules, maybe they should go get a different job.

The “journalists” in this story write and think like they were educated in a fake Minnesota learing center.



How on earth does this privileged group of screaming infants think they could have editorial independence from their own editor in chief? Pampered losers. https://t.co/tJh4jJS6WM — faitaccompli (@fateaccomply) December 29, 2025

It doesn't work that way. The Editor takes on all the responsibility of the finished product, but they also get to make the hard calls.

CBS staff claim they’re fighting for editorial independence, yet the only person who actually exercised it was Bari Weiss when she pulled a shaky 60 Minutes report. The outrage is aimed in the wrong direction. https://t.co/3TCsJC6XLx — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 29, 2025

Except by “independence” they mean the ability to ignore facts so that a story plays out they way they want (instead of the way it is). — Rebirth (@Rebirth2517) December 29, 2025

They want to spin the story to benefit Democrats, in other words.

So they want to protect their poor work product because it feeds certain biases. — Country Girl (@3DogFriends) December 29, 2025

Exactly right.

CBS News journalists are far from independent. — 🥨 PhillyAl News 🏛 (@PhillyAlB) December 29, 2025

They're the opposite of independent.

They should urge themselves to be actual reporters and do so without any bias for or against what they report on. Basically, to actually do their jobs. — they call me Rob (@TheGoatweed) December 29, 2025

What a concept!

