Rubbing It in Our Faces: Somali Group Taunts Taxpayers Amid Billion-Dollar Fraud Scandal

In light of the all the fraud claims against the Somali community in Minnesota being exposed, a group of Somali young men took to social media to mock concerned Americans. It absolutely was meant to antagonize Americans, but their Leftist supporters call it 'satire'.

This is not satire. This is called rubbing it in our faces.



Somali invaders in Minnesota celebrate their enslavement of the American taxpayer.. pic.twitter.com/hIXD1mRCr1 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) December 27, 2025

Immigration policy must be firm and enforced. Entry should be based on lawful process and contribution to the country—not dependency or fraud. Americans deserve accountability, not excuses. https://t.co/GOo1DTy5ld — Conservative J (@JConserva1) December 27, 2025

Americans don't deserve to be mocked, particularly when they have very real issues they are raising.

I’m black pilled at how despite having Trump and Vance, they still can’t deport and punish these guys. None of this would be tolerated in a serious country. https://t.co/q7PrUXx63v — spoiledbeanz (@spoiledbeanz) December 28, 2025

They need to defy all these Leftist judges and just deport. Let the Supreme Court stop them if they must.

They are mocking us & laughing in our faces.

And not just Minnesotans. The money they stole is federally funded. They're stealing it from everyone. https://t.co/RhUByZ3JCY — Sara Stevens II (@sara_cd_5) December 28, 2025

Exactly. The people from Minnesota saying it's their money and everyone else should MYOB, that's not true. It's federal money and that is the business of all Americans.

This people Audacity is annoying https://t.co/LtGhnnQJ7P — Ginger (@GALLANT_GINGER) December 28, 2025

ICE Should focus on these, and not on humble people actually doing work, cleaning, building homes. https://t.co/rE5fh8f5KB — Esteban (@estebs) December 27, 2025

They should focus on anyone here illegally, honestly.

Anyone think anything will actually be done about all the Minnesota Fraud? pic.twitter.com/r0KC4TcFAm — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕟 𝕄. 𝕃𝕖𝕘𝕒𝕔𝕪 🇺🇸 (@Legacy411) December 27, 2025

If we allow ourselves to be doormats, we should expect to be stepped on. — Senior Chief (@SeniorChiefEXW) December 27, 2025

Bingo.

99% jokes are tend to say the real intentions — Sam Sage 🌠 (@SamSageWize) December 28, 2025

Crazy how that works.

And here’s the new Somalian influenced flag that represents Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/uI55uSboeL — CountryFresh (@CountryFresh187) December 27, 2025

Never forget!

Continue the deportations please. Let them drive their fancy cars in their own country. Let them make their own government pay for everything for those lazy entitled dirtbags. Good luck back in somalia ya'll — Andrew Szmit (@Szmity69) December 27, 2025

They talk about how great their homeland of Somalia is. They should head back and make it great.

They are here to exploit, not assimilate. — DAVID VOCK (@vockspopuli) December 28, 2025

That much is clear.

