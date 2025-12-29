Minnesota Star Tribune Claims It Has Covered State's Fraud Crisis for More Than...
Man in Viral Video Says He’s Visited 40 or 50 Somali-Run Daycares and...
MS NOW: Somali Community Being Scapegoated in a Way That Benefits the Far-Right
Netanyahu Announces Israel Is Awarding the Country's Highest Cultural Honor to 'Literally...
The Easiest Grift Flip from The Bulwark: MTG Bashes Trump, Jonathan V. Last...
Nick Shirley Responds to Gov. Tim Walz’s Accusations of White Supremacy
REPUBLICANS POUNCE! The Hill 'Zeroes In' on the REAL Problem in Minnesota (Take...
Maybe It's Time for CNN to Update This Explainer About Reasons Daycare Has...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Pol Potbelly: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Proposes Bringing 'Year Zero' to the United States
Trump Tells Journo What's 'No Longer Around' After a Big BOOM in Venezuela...
Did WA Just Tell MN to Hold Its Beer? X User Searches for...
Forbes ‘Journo’ Settles on ‘Republicans Seize’ for Fake Story of ‘Attacks’ on Minnesota...
Bro, YOU'RE WHITE: Tim Walz's Response to Nick Shirley's Videos Tells Us He...

Rubbing It in Our Faces: Somali Group Taunts Taxpayers Amid Billion-Dollar Fraud Scandal

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on December 29, 2025
ImgFlip

In light of the all the fraud claims against the Somali community in Minnesota being exposed, a group of Somali young men took to social media to mock concerned Americans. It absolutely was meant to antagonize Americans, but their Leftist supporters call it 'satire'.

Advertisement

Americans don't deserve to be mocked, particularly when they have very real issues they are raising. 

They need to defy all these Leftist judges and just deport. Let the Supreme Court stop them if they must.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Exactly. The people from Minnesota saying it's their money and everyone else should MYOB, that's not true. It's federal money and that is the business of all Americans.

They should focus on anyone here illegally, honestly. 

Bingo.

Advertisement

Crazy how that works. 

Never forget!

They talk about how great their homeland of Somalia is. They should head back and make it great. 

That much is clear.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CONSERVATISM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Man in Viral Video Says He’s Visited 40 or 50 Somali-Run Daycares and Never Seen Kids
Brett T.
Nick Shirley Responds to Gov. Tim Walz’s Accusations of White Supremacy
Brett T.
Un-EFFING-Believable: Drew Holden's LENGTHY Thread of Media Actively HIDING MN Somali Fraud a MUST-Read
Sam J.
MS NOW: Somali Community Being Scapegoated in a Way That Benefits the Far-Right
Brett T.
The Easiest Grift Flip from The Bulwark: MTG Bashes Trump, Jonathan V. Last Falls in Love
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement