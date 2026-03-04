Patch Dispatched: Seth Toth Scores Double-Digit Republican Primary Upset Over Incumbent Da...
Jasmine Crockett Loses Dem Senate Primary to Hoax-Boosted James Talarico - Blames Republicans

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:35 AM on March 04, 2026
Bob Daemmrich/Texas Tribune via AP, Pool

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett has lost her party's U.S. Senate primary in Texas to James Talarico. The hoax cooked up by the Democrat Party and late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert to boost Talarico before the primary has paid off. Crockett, being the clueless dunce that she is, blames Republicans for her embarrassing performance in a whiny display as her Senate hopes crashed and burned.

Check her out. (WATCH)

Talarico advances to take on the eventual winner of the coming runoff election between Republicans John Cornyn and Ken Paxton.

Posters say maybe Crockett would have had a better chance against Talarico if she had just kept her racism in check. (WATCH)

Constituents? What are those?

Commenters say that without Crockett, we'll lose a voice of reason, wisdom, and moral clarity in Congress, since she will soon vacate her House seat. See what they mean. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Crockett’s House District 30 was recently redrawn. Even though her home is now outside the district, she could have run for reelection in the district or any other in the state since Texas doesn’t require candidates to live in their districts. She chose to forgo a House election and try for the U.S. Senate instead. She chose badly.

Crockett really thought she had what it took to win over Texas voters. (WATCH)

Crockett doesn’t get that her own party conspired to eliminate her in the primary. They rigged the primary with the Colbert hoax, which flooded Talarico’s campaign with millions and lent him clout. Don't blame Republicans; your own party did that to you, Jasmine. If only you were smart enough to see it.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

