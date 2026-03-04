Jasmine Crockett Loses Dem Senate Primary to Hoax-Boosted James Talarico - Blames Republicans

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett has lost her party's U.S. Senate primary in Texas to James Talarico. The hoax cooked up by the Democrat Party and late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert to boost Talarico before the primary has paid off. Crockett, being the clueless dunce that she is, blames Republicans for her embarrassing performance in a whiny display as her Senate hopes crashed and burned.

Jasmine Crockett is crying following her loss in Texas Primary.

She claims REPUBLICANS rigged the election…

“This is what Republicans do!”



She should know that this is the choice of the American people! pic.twitter.com/7IemitZeHv — WinterBloom_Libertas❄️🌸 (@pinger_liang) March 4, 2026

Talarico advances to take on the eventual winner of the coming runoff election between Republicans John Cornyn and Ken Paxton.

Posters say maybe Crockett would have had a better chance against Talarico if she had just kept her racism in check. (WATCH)

Maybe Crockett saying, “I’m tired of the white tears” wasn’t a good campaign strategy. pic.twitter.com/KIodpkjJHa — liveXclique (@liveXclique) March 4, 2026

The only thing she has ever talked about is Trump and every White person being racist all while not doing a single thing to better the district she represented.



She never even mentioned them nor has she helped or improved it. — Bryan McNally (@4CatRanch) March 4, 2026

Constituents? What are those?

Commenters say that without Crockett, we'll lose a voice of reason, wisdom, and moral clarity in Congress, since she will soon vacate her House seat. See what they mean. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

🚨 BREAKING: Jasmine Crockett has LOST the Democratic Primary for US Senate in TX, putting an END to her career in Congress



Jasmine had to decline reelection for her present seat in the US House in order to run for Senate, so she’ll be OUT after this year.



Bye! 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/SySzwzzEF5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 4, 2026

Can Jasmine Crockett still run for her seat in the House? — Beth (@Beth_Herstein) March 4, 2026

I believe her seat was a casualty of redistricting . — Jack Fetch (@Jack_Fetch) March 4, 2026

Crockett’s House District 30 was recently redrawn. Even though her home is now outside the district, she could have run for reelection in the district or any other in the state since Texas doesn’t require candidates to live in their districts. She chose to forgo a House election and try for the U.S. Senate instead. She chose badly.

Crockett really thought she had what it took to win over Texas voters. (WATCH)

Don’t worry, you’ll be able to catch her on MSNBC real soon! — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) March 4, 2026

It made for great memes and commentary, but alas, Texas appears to be stuck with a raging lefty pseudo Christian instead. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 4, 2026

Colbert, Talarico and the party teamed up against her.



Sad. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2026

Crockett doesn’t get that her own party conspired to eliminate her in the primary. They rigged the primary with the Colbert hoax, which flooded Talarico’s campaign with millions and lent him clout. Don't blame Republicans; your own party did that to you, Jasmine. If only you were smart enough to see it.

