Dem Jasmine Crockett Responds to Colbert Show Hoax That Boosted TX Senate Primary Opponent James Talarico

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:01 AM on February 18, 2026
AP Photo/LM Otero

Tuesday began with a media onslaught pushing a hoax that President Donald Trump ordered the FCC’s Brendan Carr to stop CBS from airing a Stephen Colbert interview with Democrat James Talarico. The Late Show posted the 'banned' interview on YouTube, where it garnered millions of views. The hoax came crashing down when CBS responded to the media blitz, confirming it only submitted guidance to Colbert’s show over the 'equal time' rule but did not order him to pull the clip. It appears the hoax was designed to boost Talarico’s profile among voters in the Democrat primary for Texas Senator. Democrat Jasmine Crockett is also vying for that nomination.

She appears to be miffed over the hoax designed to elevate Talarico over her. (WATCH)

The DNC could not be clearer about who it wants to secure the nomination.

That choice means Crockett can kiss her dreams of being the U.S. Senator from Texas goodbye.

Democrats are banking on a young, white, faux Christian to beat the eventual Republican candidate.

The Democrat Party has a history of sidelining candidates it thinks will cost it elections. Crockett is just the latest casualty.

Please let her pull the ‘race card’ on her fellow Democrats. That would be awesome.

Posters are anticipating Crockett wreaking havoc on her own party due to its attempt to propel Talarico to victory over her.

It's not difficult to deduce that the DNC conspired to ensure that Talarico got free publicity in a viral moment at the expense of Crockett. Let’s hope she does something dumb, drastic, and detrimental to her Democrat Party in response.

