Dem Jasmine Crockett Responds to Colbert Show Hoax That Boosted TX Senate Primary Opponent James Talarico

Tuesday began with a media onslaught pushing a hoax that President Donald Trump ordered the FCC’s Brendan Carr to stop CBS from airing a Stephen Colbert interview with Democrat James Talarico. The Late Show posted the 'banned' interview on YouTube, where it garnered millions of views. The hoax came crashing down when CBS responded to the media blitz, confirming it only submitted guidance to Colbert’s show over the 'equal time' rule but did not order him to pull the clip. It appears the hoax was designed to boost Talarico’s profile among voters in the Democrat primary for Texas Senator. Democrat Jasmine Crockett is also vying for that nomination.

BREAKING - A fuming Jasmine Crockett has released a statement defending the federal government, confirming that Stephen Colbert and her Democratic opponent James Talarico were lying about the Trump administration pulling his interview. pic.twitter.com/gO8H14IbcO — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 18, 2026

I hope she sees how dirty her own party is and how much they DON’T support her. — HTX Phantom🥋🐘🦬 (@HTXPhantom12) February 18, 2026

The DNC could not be clearer about who it wants to secure the nomination.

That choice means Crockett can kiss her dreams of being the U.S. Senator from Texas goodbye.

Jazzy’s usefulness to the party is about over. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) February 18, 2026

Seems as though that decision has been made. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

Crockett is learning a valuable lesson about Democrats. They are very much the same as Communists in that they'll use you as a useful idiot until your not of anymore use. — JP (@J_P1776) February 18, 2026

Going to be hilarious to see her melt down after her own party supports the white guy LMAO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

She's going to be so mad, her weave is going to levitate 😂 — JP (@J_P1776) February 18, 2026

Democrats are banking on a young, white, faux Christian to beat the eventual Republican candidate.

The Democrat Party has a history of sidelining candidates it thinks will cost it elections. Crockett is just the latest casualty.

Crockett is getting a taste of the DNC machine firsthand for the first time in her life. — Hale (@OswaldHale) February 18, 2026

As I said earlier, the DNC is giving her the Bernie treatment because she is not electable statewide.



What a Crockett of... — Russell (@russell_m) February 18, 2026

DNC and Colbert plotting to defeat the black woman



Sounds a tad rayyyycis — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

Get them @JasmineForUS!

They’re trying to bring you down. Stephan Colbert & James Talrico are afraid of a strong black woman, & it shows! — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) February 18, 2026

Yes @JasmineForUS - stand up to this oppression!



Damn racists… — El Jefe (@ElJefeTwoloom) February 18, 2026

Please let her pull the ‘race card’ on her fellow Democrats. That would be awesome.

Posters are anticipating Crockett wreaking havoc on her own party due to its attempt to propel Talarico to victory over her.

Oh goodie! We got to the part where the left eats their own again. 🍿 😂 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 18, 2026

Watching the left turn on eachother brings me joy — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) February 18, 2026

One of my favorite X genres — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

Jasmine Crockett destroying today’s liberal psyop was not on my bingo card. — DiscLizard (@DiscLizard) February 18, 2026

It's not difficult to deduce that the DNC conspired to ensure that Talarico got free publicity in a viral moment at the expense of Crockett. Let’s hope she does something dumb, drastic, and detrimental to her Democrat Party in response.

