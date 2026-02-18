‘Beto’ Beats Ghetto: Media Makes the ‘White’ Choice by Elevating James Talarico After ‘Late Show’ Hoax

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert and Democrat James Talarico’s ‘banned’ interview hoax accomplished what it set out to do. It created a groundswell of attention and donor cash for Talarico as he battles Jasmine Crockett for the Democrat Party’s Texas Senate nomination. MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell and other media talking heads are now pushing Talarico as the party’s surefire candidate to flip red Texas to Democrat blue.

Talarico is now Leftwing Media's Texas Democrat Darling.



A giddy Lawrence O’Donnell had him on in the wake of the Colbert stunt to talk about how he might be the one to finally flip Texas blue.



Sorry, Jasmine. You’re out. https://t.co/zAfWDkmjHq pic.twitter.com/zHe3OYRRtb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

He reminds me of Beto O'Rouke but can speak better. — Jo Symon (@AmericaJoJo) February 18, 2026

He’s Beto 2.0 — Rock/Hard Place (@txtarheeldad) February 18, 2026

Somehow he's even dorkier, gayer, and more repulsive than Beto. And that take serious effort. — The Deuce (@IBeBibby) February 18, 2026

He’s more beta than Beto O’Rourke. How is that even possible?

Posters say they’re suffering from some Democrat déjà vu.

Every senate race year, they tell us this is the year that Texas will flip blue. They did it with Colin Allred and with Beto. Rinse and repeat, over and over. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 18, 2026

Yep. They’ve now come around to making this guy the new Beto — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

Jasmine is winning in many of the polls, but the little CBS stunt may help James in the primary. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 18, 2026

That’s likely the exact reason they launched the stunt. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

Crockett may be popular with Democrats, but many pundits say she can’t win in a statewide election.

This explains why the Democrat Party is kicking her to the curb and backing Talarico’s ‘Beto’ over Crockett’s ghetto.

Jasmine currently has an 8 point lead on him. — Todd (@WilliamPet5454) February 18, 2026

The perfect reason to launch this stunt.



He raised 2.5M in 24 hours on a hoax. pic.twitter.com/9gxpfa9Zwu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

Democrats secured a national audience by putting Talarico’s Colbert interview on YouTube. Now the national donations are pouring in.

All they had to do was abandon their black female candidate to do it.

So the Democrats just said “let’s go with the white guy” that’s hilarious. — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) February 18, 2026

Pretty much 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

Bet Crockett uses the race card to fight this. — Todd (@WilliamPet5454) February 18, 2026

Normally, we would say the ‘race card’ is no longer accepted. But it’s rarely pulled out by a Democrat and used against their own party. This is one time the charges might go through. Whenever you're ready, Jasmine.

