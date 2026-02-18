DHS Takes on 'Journalist' Jim Acosta's Anti-ICE Dem Talking Points (He Keeps Coming...
‘Beto’ Beats Ghetto: Media Makes the ‘White’ Choice by Elevating James Talarico After ‘Late Show’ Hoax

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on February 18, 2026
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert and Democrat James Talarico’s ‘banned’ interview hoax accomplished what it set out to do. It created a groundswell of attention and donor cash for Talarico as he battles Jasmine Crockett for the Democrat Party’s Texas Senate nomination. MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell and other media talking heads are now pushing Talarico as the party’s surefire candidate to flip red Texas to Democrat blue.

Check this out. (WATCH)

He’s more beta than Beto O’Rourke. How is that even possible?

Posters say they’re suffering from some Democrat déjà vu.

Crockett may be popular with Democrats, but many pundits say she can’t win in a statewide election.

This explains why the Democrat Party is kicking her to the curb and backing Talarico’s ‘Beto’ over Crockett’s ghetto.

Democrats secured a national audience by putting Talarico’s Colbert interview on YouTube. Now the national donations are pouring in.

All they had to do was abandon their black female candidate to do it.

Normally, we would say the ‘race card’ is no longer accepted. But it’s rarely pulled out by a Democrat and used against their own party. This is one time the charges might go through. Whenever you're ready, Jasmine.

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT MSNBC SENATE TEXAS

