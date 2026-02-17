HOOBOY, This Was DUMB: James Talarico BUSTED Telling WHOPPER of an FCC Lie to Prove Trump's Scared of Him

James Talarico is a Democrat.

He's also a liar.

While not all liars are Democrats, all Democrats are liars.

And this one from Talarico about his interview with Stephen Colbert not airing is just blatant:

This is the interview Donald Trump didn’t want you to see.



His FCC refused to air my interview with Stephen Colbert.



Trump is worried we’re about to flip Texas. pic.twitter.com/BCev5jZbKc — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) February 17, 2026

Yeah, no.

Nobody is scared of you, Jimmy.

This is a blatant lie by James Talarico. The FCC didn’t refuse to air his conversation with Stephen Colbert.



It was CBS who didn’t air it because they will not give equal time to his political opponent in the lead up to the Texas primary.



Broadcast licenses should not be used… https://t.co/it89mhDnbT — Nathan Leamer (@NathanLeamerDC) February 17, 2026

Post continues:

Broadcast licenses should not be used to push the political agenda of a host or show.

So it was CBS, not the FCC. Shocker.

Not very Christian of you to lie like that, James.https://t.co/GCm3fLS4tt — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) February 17, 2026

But it is very Democrat of him.

Liar.



CBS did not air the interview on The Late Show due to legal concerns from recent FCC guidance on equal time rules by Chair Brendan Carr. The FCC did not directly block it. Full interview is on The Late Show's YouTube channel. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) February 17, 2026

Is that a network? What rules are they bound by? Are you stupid, a liar, or both? — Pam D (@soirchick) February 17, 2026

Ooh, ooh ... he's both!

Trump doesn’t even know who you are. — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 17, 2026

And fin.

