Stephen Colbert Caught As Fake Censorship Stunt Blows Up
And Here We GO! Harmeet K. Dhillon Shares Her New, Shiny List of...
See if You Can Tell the Exact MOMENT Hillary Knows She's Been Caught...
VIP
AOC Can't Wait to Add Her Two Cents to the Muslim Anti-Dog Debate...
Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist Tries Walking Her Dog-Hating Comments BACK but X Ain't Hav...
LEGENDARY Community Note Makes Whiny Gavin Newsom Playing Ted Cruz's VICTIM Even Funnier...
Ricky Gervais Subtweets Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist As Only HE Can and It's Hilarious...
James Woods Just Needs One TEENY-TINY Word to Trigger the Ever-Loving EFF Out...
‘Do Not Wonder Why We Go BERSERK’: More on the Transgender Hockey Shooter’s...
'Clean Up, Aisle Sandy!' AOC Faceplants BIG TIME on World Stage, Sprints to...
Eric Swalwell Gives Us Three Words We NEVER Wanted to Hear: Secret ......
Jesse Jackson Passes at 84
Gavin Newsom Gets TORCHED for Playing Victim After Ted Cruz's Jab ('Victimhood Self-Own'...
DEVELOPING: Robert Dorgan a.k.a. ‘Roberta Esposito’ Shoots Six at a Youth Hockey Game...

HOOBOY, This Was DUMB: James Talarico BUSTED Telling WHOPPER of an FCC Lie to Prove Trump's Scared of Him

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:32 PM on February 17, 2026
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

James Talarico is a Democrat.

He's also a liar. 

While not all liars are Democrats, all Democrats are liars.

And this one from Talarico about his interview with Stephen Colbert not airing is just blatant:

Advertisement

Yeah, no.

Nobody is scared of you, Jimmy.

Post continues:

Broadcast licenses should not be used to push the political agenda of a host or show.

So it was CBS, not the FCC. Shocker.

But it is very Democrat of him.

Recommended

See if You Can Tell the Exact MOMENT Hillary Knows She's Been Caught Lying About Her 'Epstein Links'
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ooh, ooh ... he's both!

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

And Here We GO! Harmeet K. Dhillon Shares Her New, Shiny List of States About to FAFO With Voter Rolls

See if You Can Tell the Exact MOMENT Hillary Knows She's Been Caught Lying About Her 'Epstein Links'

AOC Can't Wait to Add Her Two Cents to the Muslim Anti-Dog Debate and WOOF

Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist Tries Walking Her Dog-Hating Comments BACK but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It

Ricky Gervais Subtweets Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist As Only HE Can and It's Hilarious PERFECTION

James Woods Just Needs One TEENY-TINY Word to Trigger the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Sarah (Tim) McBride

============================================================

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is making a comeback in America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP TEXAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION JAMES TALARICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

See if You Can Tell the Exact MOMENT Hillary Knows She's Been Caught Lying About Her 'Epstein Links'
Sam J.
And Here We GO! Harmeet K. Dhillon Shares Her New, Shiny List of States About to FAFO With Voter Rolls
Sam J.
‘Do Not Wonder Why We Go BERSERK’: More on the Transgender Hockey Shooter’s Background
Aaron Walker
James Woods Just Needs One TEENY-TINY Word to Trigger the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Sarah (Tim) McBride
Sam J.
Ricky Gervais Subtweets Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist As Only HE Can and It's Hilarious PERFECTION
Sam J.
Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist Tries Walking Her Dog-Hating Comments BACK but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

See if You Can Tell the Exact MOMENT Hillary Knows She's Been Caught Lying About Her 'Epstein Links' Sam J.
Advertisement