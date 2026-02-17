See if You Can Tell the Exact MOMENT Hillary Knows She's Been Caught Lying About Her 'Epstein Links'

And Here We GO! Harmeet K. Dhillon Shares Her New, Shiny List of...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on February 17, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

It takes a lot of nerve for someone like Hillary Clinton who we KNOW has links to Jeffrey Epstein, especially through her cheating husband, to openly lie and deny those links this way.

Then again, this is the same woman who sat in front of the world and asked what difference did it make to find out what happened to the four men who were murdered in Benghazi.

Let's not pretend she has much of a conscience.

Watch this:

Lots of side-eye.

Our favorite part is how she tried to pretend Bubba just flew on the Epstein's plane for charity work. Oh, and that she never met him even though we know her hubby invited Epstein to the White House roughly 17 times.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

C'mon, Hill-Dawg, we've seen the pics.

We've heard the stories.

Give us all a break.

Oof.

Right?

Wow, wonder which charity event this was? So many pictures, so little time.

‘Do Not Wonder Why We Go BERSERK’: More on the Transgender Hockey Shooter’s Background
Aaron Walker
She just saw Ghislaine a couple of times.

Several words.

And what a huge throne of lies it really is.

============================================================

