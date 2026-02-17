Ricky Gervais Subtweets Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist As Only HE Can and It's Hilarious PERFECTION

Nothing unites Americans more than a love for their pets. Oh sure, we tend to agree that it's stupid to keep changing our time every spring and fall (pick one and stick to it!), but nothing unites us like our animals. Perhaps it's that there is truly an unconditional love with an animal, especially dogs.

Hey, don't yell at us cat people, even you have to admit cats love you when they want to ... and they're still awesome anyway.

So when Palestinian activist and dog hater Neerden Kiswani posted about NYC coming to Islam and pushing the removal of dogs from homes, X understandably blew up. Randy Fine dared be honest and said if he had to choose between Muslims who don't like dogs and his dog, he'd take his dog.

And then Muslim X exploded with accusations of racism (really?), xenophobia, and ISLAMOPHOBIA!

Wonder if they saw Ricky Gervais' subtweet? Warning, as with most things Gervais, this is not safe for work but still exceptional:

This wasn't allowed in public incase it offended anyone.

So please don't retweet it. Thanks 🙏https://t.co/1stbtsOxvz pic.twitter.com/LvJ9pTgmnA — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 16, 2026

Guess what? Lots and lots of people have retweeted it.

I'll see your tweet and raise you pic.twitter.com/Bwc0s22vSn — Sam Antha (@SamanthaLives1) February 17, 2026

*cough cough*

I choose my dogs! pic.twitter.com/gbVT1Wxnoe — Doreen Linder (@DorLinder) February 17, 2026

Same, girl. Same.

Now, do we know for sure that Gervais is subtweeting the dog hater? No. Are we fairly certain he is, though? Oh yeah.

And it's glorious.

