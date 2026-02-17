Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist Tries Walking Her Dog-Hating Comments BACK but X Ain't Hav...
LEGENDARY Community Note Makes Whiny Gavin Newsom Playing Ted Cruz's VICTIM Even Funnier...
James Woods Just Needs One TEENY-TINY Word to Trigger the Ever-Loving EFF Out...
‘Do Not Wonder Why We Go BERSERK’: More on the Transgender Hockey Shooter’s...
'Clean Up, Aisle Sandy!' AOC Faceplants BIG TIME on World Stage, Sprints to...
Eric Swalwell Gives Us Three Words We NEVER Wanted to Hear: Secret ......
Jesse Jackson Passes at 84
Gavin Newsom Gets TORCHED for Playing Victim After Ted Cruz's Jab ('Victimhood Self-Own'...
DEVELOPING: Robert Dorgan a.k.a. ‘Roberta Esposito’ Shoots Six at a Youth Hockey Game...
Equator Locator? AOC Stuns Munich Crowd With Her Geographical ‘Knowledge’ of South America
VIP
Rolling Stone: American Girl Doll ‘Influencers’ Protest ICE, Show About Domestic Terrorism...
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Has Mini-Meltdown When Pushed by Wajahat Ali to Commit to...
Panicking Padilla: Dem Says the SAVE Act Will Make America Just Like Nazi...
Irish Illegal’s Abandoned Daughters Say He Should Return Home to Face Drug Charges

Ricky Gervais Subtweets Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist As Only HE Can and It's Hilarious PERFECTION

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on February 17, 2026
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

Nothing unites Americans more than a love for their pets. Oh sure, we tend to agree that it's stupid to keep changing our time every spring and fall (pick one and stick to it!), but nothing unites us like our animals. Perhaps it's that there is truly an unconditional love with an animal, especially dogs.

Advertisement

Hey, don't yell at us cat people, even you have to admit cats love you when they want to ... and they're still awesome anyway.

So when Palestinian activist and dog hater Neerden Kiswani posted about NYC coming to Islam and pushing the removal of dogs from homes, X understandably blew up. Randy Fine dared be honest and said if he had to choose between Muslims who don't like dogs and his dog, he'd take his dog.

And then Muslim X exploded with accusations of racism (really?), xenophobia, and ISLAMOPHOBIA!

Wonder if they saw Ricky Gervais' subtweet? Warning, as with most things Gervais, this is not safe for work but still exceptional:

Guess what? Lots and lots of people have retweeted it.

*cough cough*

Recommended

‘Do Not Wonder Why We Go BERSERK’: More on the Transgender Hockey Shooter’s Background
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Same, girl. Same. 

Now, do we know for sure that Gervais is subtweeting the dog hater? No. Are we fairly certain he is, though? Oh yeah.

And it's glorious.

============================================================

Related:

James Woods Just Needs One TEENY-TINY Word to Trigger the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Sarah (Tim) McBride

'Clean Up, Aisle Sandy!' AOC Faceplants BIG TIME on World Stage, Sprints to NYT for Rescue and ROFL

Jesse Jackson Passes at 84

No, YOU Get Out: Palestinian Activist Nerdeen Kiswani Learns the HARD WAY That Americans Love Our Dogs

John Harwood Comes UNGLUED in White Supremacist Rant After Eric Schmitt Gets BRUTALLY Honest About Obama

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ ERIC SCHMITT JAMES WOODS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Do Not Wonder Why We Go BERSERK’: More on the Transgender Hockey Shooter’s Background
Aaron Walker
Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist Tries Walking Her Dog-Hating Comments BACK but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It
Sam J.
James Woods Just Needs One TEENY-TINY Word to Trigger the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Sarah (Tim) McBride
Sam J.
LEGENDARY Community Note Makes Whiny Gavin Newsom Playing Ted Cruz's VICTIM Even Funnier (Screenshot)
Sam J.
'Clean Up, Aisle Sandy!' AOC Faceplants BIG TIME on World Stage, Sprints to NYT for Rescue and ROFL
Sam J.
Sassy ICE King Reads Entitled AWFL Karen for Filth, Leaves Her Gagged and Googling How to Exit the Chat
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

‘Do Not Wonder Why We Go BERSERK’: More on the Transgender Hockey Shooter’s Background Aaron Walker
Advertisement