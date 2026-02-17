Jesse Jackson Passes at 84

Civil Rights leader and activist Jesse Jackson has passed away.
He was 84.
Jesse Jackson participated in sit-ins, worked for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and ran for president as a Democrat https://t.co/TGQM1BLkyE— WSJ Politics (@WSJPolitics) February 17, 2026
From ABC:
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader, Baptist minister and pioneering politician who launched two bids for the U.S. presidency, died on Tuesday morning at the age of 84, his family said in a statement.
"Our father was a servant leader -- not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world," the family statement said.
"We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by," it added.
Jackson is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, whom he married in 1962, and six children.
Prayers for the Jackson family.
##
============================================================
Related:
No, YOU Get Out: Palestinian Activist Nerdeen Kiswani Learns the HARD WAY That Americans Love Our Dogs
One of the Greatest EVER, Robert Duvall Passes at the Age of 95 (X Responds)
John Harwood Comes UNGLUED in White Supremacist Rant After Eric Schmitt Gets BRUTALLY Honest About Obama
Aww! Stephen King Is TIRED of Progs Being Demonized As Lunatic Leftists and WOOF, That's a LOTTA Backfire
Cringe Democrat Tries Writing Snarky Poem for Kristi Noem and WOOF, Was That Ever Stupid
DAAAMN: WATCH Hillary's Face As Czech Deputy PM Macinka Shuts Her DOWN in Heated Back and Forth on Gender
You Can Literally SEE When AOC Short-Circuits Mid-Rant Explaining to Germans How Whiteness Is IMAGINARY
============================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member