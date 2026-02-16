VIP
You Can Literally SEE When AOC Short-Circuits Mid-Rant Explaining to Germans How Whiteness Is IMAGINARY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:21 AM on February 16, 2026

When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks, people laugh.

Sorry.

People listen.

Yeah, that's it.

Especially when she's telling a room full of people that whiteness is an imaginary thing.

Watch, you can actually see when she realizes what she's saying is stupid but she's already committed to it:

Post continues:

Imagine if she said the same thing about Black people or Hispanics.

Or if she was honest about men who think they're women.

But oh no, it's WHITENESS that is imaginary.

Totes.

We made a similar face.

There it is.

We noticed that too.

Sadly, neither have their voters.

See Virginia.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

