You Can Literally SEE When AOC Short-Circuits Mid-Rant Explaining to Germans How Whiteness Is IMAGINARY

When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks, people laugh.

Sorry.

People listen.

Yeah, that's it.

Especially when she's telling a room full of people that whiteness is an imaginary thing.

Watch, you can actually see when she realizes what she's saying is stupid but she's already committed to it:

AOC: “Whiteness is an IMAGINARY THING.”



“There’s a very big difference between whiteness and national... like your actual culture. Whiteness is an imaginary thing. Being German is real. Being Italian is real, being English [is real].”



Imagine if she said the same thing about… pic.twitter.com/5SkQQshlgY — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 16, 2026

Post continues:

Imagine if she said the same thing about Black people or Hispanics.

Or if she was honest about men who think they're women.

But oh no, it's WHITENESS that is imaginary.

Totes.

We made a similar face.

No, @AOC, men pretending to be women is an imaginary thing. But you say THAT is real. You absolute nincompoop.



Love, a white woman who is really white and really a woman. pic.twitter.com/i4aOU7OhiU — 🃏👩🏻‍💻🐊🤡🇺🇸 (@Allygeighter) February 16, 2026

There it is.

Her political consultant is probably beating their head against the wall wishing she would just stop talking when she talks out loud in public. Holy cow. And She's convinced she is eloquently explaining a complex thought to people because she's doing the hand thing. — TexasGunTeacher (@PracticalCarry) February 16, 2026

Notice she didn't say being American is real. — Grandmama Sews! (@GrandmamaJoey) February 16, 2026

We noticed that too.

Hey @RepAOC

Quick question: is blackness a made-up thing?

Asking for a brother. — Chief Robert the Free 🇺🇸 🇺🇲🌵☀️🎆🎇 (@sportsmole91) February 16, 2026

Democrats have learned nothing. — Opus (@Opus_Rexx) February 16, 2026

Sadly, neither have their voters.

See Virginia.

