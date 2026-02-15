'You DON'T Get to SQUIRM Your Way Out of This': DataRepublican SHREDS Reid...
DELISH Schadenfreude: Eric Swalwell RAGES After Bill He SIGNED Puts Him and Other Dems in Epstein Files

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on February 15, 2026
meme

Democrats just can't get out of their own way. 

They pushed for Pam Bondi to release the list of high-profile names appearing in the Epstein documents ... and that's what they got.

Post continues:

... "I love Elvis Presley's music" that name appears on the list. 

Thomas Massie who is on this list as well, has created a total shit storm. He demanded there be No redactions. He got no redactions.

Now "innocent" people such as himself are on this list and will be accused of being a pedophile. 

Congrats Thomas Massie. You played yourself.

And so many others. 

For example, Eric Swalwell is BIG MAD about the list (even though you know, he voted for the bill that put him there):

Laughs in Fang Fang.

They were so determined to sink Trump with this that they are sinking themselves.

Delish.

He did.

Heh.

Ro Khana is also complaining about the bill he voted for:

Post continues:

... pornography, with no clarification of how either was mentioned in the files is absurd.

Release the full files. Stop protecting predators. Redact only the survivor's names.

They did what the Democrats told them to do. And now they're mad?

This is gonna be fun.

