DELISH Schadenfreude: Eric Swalwell RAGES After Bill He SIGNED Puts Him and Other Dems in Epstein Files

Democrats just can't get out of their own way.

They pushed for Pam Bondi to release the list of high-profile names appearing in the Epstein documents ... and that's what they got.

Advertisement

DISCLAIMER 🚨 As Pam Bondi announces DOJ has released all Epstein files list of high-profile names appearing in the documents.



There is everything in these files, congressional statements, DOJ records, FBI briefings, text messages, news articles.



If someone emailed Epstein… pic.twitter.com/ad9nY8vOB7 — J (@JayTC53) February 15, 2026

Post continues:

... "I love Elvis Presley's music" that name appears on the list. Thomas Massie who is on this list as well, has created a total shit storm. He demanded there be No redactions. He got no redactions. Now "innocent" people such as himself are on this list and will be accused of being a pedophile. Congrats Thomas Massie. You played yourself.

And so many others.

For example, Eric Swalwell is BIG MAD about the list (even though you know, he voted for the bill that put him there):

LOL. So one loser sends another loser a NEWS ARTICLE with my name in it and the cover up clan at the DOJ wants to put me in the same drawer as Donald Trump.



Doesn’t work that way. Trump is a friend of the Pedos. I’m their worst nightmare. https://t.co/Uvt3noH8FP — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 15, 2026

Laughs in Fang Fang.

Can you read? The bill YOU SIGNED demanded the DOJ list the every person referenced in the files. pic.twitter.com/ul6atEChBK — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) February 15, 2026

They were so determined to sink Trump with this that they are sinking themselves.

Delish.

😭😭 You voted for it Dips**t.



You were demanded no redactions, so now you're in the Epstein files.



Doesn't surprise us Fang Fang 🇨🇳 — J (@JayTC53) February 15, 2026

He did.

Heh.

Ro Khana is also complaining about the bill he voted for:

The DOJ is once again purposefully muddying the waters on who was a predator and who was mentioned in an email.



To have Janis Joplin, who died when Epstein was 17, in the same list as Larry Nassar, who went to prison for the sexual abuse of hundreds of young women and child… https://t.co/kM0toLsitd — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 15, 2026

Post continues:

... pornography, with no clarification of how either was mentioned in the files is absurd. Release the full files. Stop protecting predators. Redact only the survivor's names.

They did what the Democrats told them to do. And now they're mad?

No clarification? Your law mandated disclosure and a list. That is what you legislated. Take responsibility for your conduct. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) February 15, 2026

Advertisement

Now all of the sudden democrats don’t want the names pic.twitter.com/HVumbZpYY6 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) February 15, 2026

This is gonna be fun.

============================================================

Related:

Peter Baker TRIPS on Old Post While Clutching Pearls Over State Dept. Nominee Being HONEST About Racism

*SNORT* Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan Shares Her 'Tribe Name' and LOL Its Meaning Is NOT Exactly Complimentary

Free Stuff Isn't FREE? WHO KNEW?! Zohran Mamdani Reverses Course on Yet ANOTHER of His Campaign Promises

WHOA. Bad Timing?! Pramila Jayapal Shares Her Shiny New Trans Bill of Rights on the WORST Day Possible

Sen. Lisa Murkowski's SAVE Act Gaslighting (on STEROIDS!) Torched By the Most Perfect Community Note EVER

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.