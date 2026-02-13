BRO, That's NOT How It Works: Jessica Reidl's Tantrum Over Women's Birth Certificates...
Fire and ICE: Authorities Look for Arsonist Seen Setting Kansas City Building Ablaze

*SNORT* Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan Shares Her 'Tribe Name' and LOL Its Meaning Is NOT Exactly Complimentary

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on February 13, 2026
Meme

Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan was good enough to share her tribal name ... 

Now, part of us wonders if she's making a joke here and understands that what they call her is not a nice thing but then again, this is Flanagan we're talking about and she's definitely not the sharpest arrow in the quiver.

Watch this:

Big kudos to whoever spelled her tribal name out.

Heh.

Knowing that she's running for the Senate, we imagine she will push the 'Indigenous People' card, or whatever Democrats are calling Native Americans these days.

Thoughts and prayers.

Clowns are cool. These people are not cool.

HAAAAAAAAA

Karen doesn't sound quite as tribal though. Just sayin'.

*cough cough*

Something like that. Hey, at least they are polite about it.

Sensing a theme here.

============================================================

