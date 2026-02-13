SNORT* Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan Shares Her 'Tribe Name' and LOL Its Meaning Is NOT Exactly Complimentary

Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan was good enough to share her tribal name ...

Now, part of us wonders if she's making a joke here and understands that what they call her is not a nice thing but then again, this is Flanagan we're talking about and she's definitely not the sharpest arrow in the quiver.

Watch this:

MN Lt. Governor Flanagan: "My name in my tribe is Gizhiiwewidamoonkwe…. It means Speaking Loud Voice Woman" pic.twitter.com/MsRIGU0A9n — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 13, 2026

Big kudos to whoever spelled her tribal name out.

Heh.

Knowing that she's running for the Senate, we imagine she will push the 'Indigenous People' card, or whatever Democrats are calling Native Americans these days.

I am so sorry she is no longer able to vote as a woman because of the SAVE Act. Thoughts and prayers. — VMSwiderski (@VMSwiderski) February 13, 2026

Thoughts and prayers.

Clowns are cool. These people are not cool.

HAAAAAAAAA

Karen doesn't sound quite as tribal though. Just sayin'.

Lol they politely called her a loud mouth b**ch 😂 — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) February 13, 2026

*cough cough*

Something like that. Hey, at least they are polite about it.

So it’s the Indian equivalent of Karen. — Nic Z (@z649278) February 13, 2026

Sensing a theme here.

