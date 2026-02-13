WATCH As Keith Ellison Suddenly Realizes He Just Told the TRUTH About Dems and Illegals and Can't Spin It

HILARIOUS Thread of Champagne Socialist Mamdani Bro Throwing TANTRUMS Over Airline Injusti...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on February 13, 2026
Alex Kormann /Star Tribune via AP, File

Keith Ellison really comes across as a bad man, unless of course you're a communist, Antifa member, or an illegal alien. And ironically, these are the only people who consistently vote for Democrats, which is probably why he wants to protect them.

This exchange is brilliant on so many levels, and not because of Ellison.

Watch him realize he's said the wrong things about Canada and Mexico ... this is great:

Ellison knows that someone seeking asylum is supposed to stop and seek asylum in the first safe country they come to. So why do they continue on through Canada and Mexico to America if they're simply seeking asylum? And heck, Ellison himself says both countries safe ...

Then he realizes what he said, but it's too late at that point.

Far too late.

Bingo.

They'd be better off just admitting that's what they want - we all know it. The lies about how hard it is to prove you're a legal citizen, the fear-mongering about people of color and women being without a vote because they're too stupid to figure it out ... and of course, the whopper that these millions of illegals that Biden let into the country are simply seeking asylum.

And the reason Ellison got caught up like this is that it's hard to keep track of all of their lies, even for an experienced liar like him.

