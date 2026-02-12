We've Seen Some CUH-RA-ZEE Voter ID Lies from Dems But THIS One from Dem Rep. Hillary Scholten Is a DOOZY

Wait ... SAY IT AIN'T SO?! There are women who didn't change the names on their birth certificates after getting married?! NO WAY.

Actually, and we're sure you guys already know this, but women don't change their last name on their birth certificate when they get married. They never have. But for some reason, nutball liar Democrat Rep. Hillary Scholten seems to think women do change their names on their birth certificates?

Yeah, don't look at us, we just work here.

Watch this:

Rep. Hillary Scholten says the Save Act will prevent 160k women from voting in her district because they didn’t change their last names on their birth certificates after getting married.



You literally don’t change your name on your birth certificate — are these people dumb!? pic.twitter.com/VMyZiD0n3b — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 12, 2026

This feels like a trick question because yes, yes, they are dumb.

Any more questions?

Rep. Hillary Scholten (D) claims the SAVE Act will prevent women from voting because they haven't changed the name on their birth certificate after getting married.



Your birth name certificate does not get changed after marriage...



Dems can't even get simple facts straight pic.twitter.com/D9gLN0TCXV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 12, 2026

When all you do is lie, it's hard to keep things straight.

That's why it's best to just tell the truth.

They're panicking because the "blacks are too dumb" to get voter ID has finally fizzled out, so onto the next fear porn. — PrideRunsDeep 🏴‍☠️🐬⚓ (@theygonnalose) February 12, 2026

Bingo.

How can they stand there with a straight face and regurgitate this nonsense? — Elizabeth (@lizzyb720) February 12, 2026

Because that is what they do and who they are.

