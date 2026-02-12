So Much Suppression! GOP Rep Shows What House Dems Had to Do in...
We've Seen Some CUH-RA-ZEE Voter ID Lies from Dems But THIS One from Dem Rep. Hillary Scholten Is a DOOZY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on February 12, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Wait ... SAY IT AIN'T SO?! There are women who didn't change the names on their birth certificates after getting married?! NO WAY. 

Actually, and we're sure you guys already know this, but women don't change their last name on their birth certificate when they get married. They never have. But for some reason, nutball liar Democrat Rep. Hillary Scholten seems to think women do change their names on their birth certificates?

Yeah, don't look at us, we just work here.

Watch this:

This feels like a trick question because yes, yes, they are dumb.

Any more questions?

When all you do is lie, it's hard to keep things straight.

That's why it's best to just tell the truth.

Bingo.

Because that is what they do and who they are.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction.

