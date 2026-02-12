We've Seen Some CUH-RA-ZEE Voter ID Lies from Dems But THIS One from...
LOOK on Keith Ellison's FACE After Sen. Ron Johnson ENDS Him in VICIOUS Back and Forth Says It All -WATCH

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on February 12, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

We've known for many, many years that Keith Ellison is a boil on the butt of humanity.

Sorry, wait.

He's the fungus on the boil on the butt of humanity.

This guy is now and has always been bad news, so we were hardly surprised to see him act this way when cornered by Senator Ron Johnson on his involvement with Minnesota protests that have resulted in the deaths of two citizens.

Advertisement

Watch this:

Post continues:

... to happen, and you encouraged it! You ought to feel DAMN guilty about it.”“Yeah, sit there and smirk. Smirk. It's sick! It's despicable.”

There was more, of course:

Post continues:

Johnson: "You encouraged trained activists to put themselves in harms way to impede law enforcement...does that concern you?"

Ellison: "That never happened. We at all times said if you want to protest, protest peacefully, protest safely."

Johnson: "A tragedy was going to happen and you encouraged it, and you ought to feel damn guilty about it."

(Ellison smirks)

Johnson: "Yeah, sit there and smirk. Sick. It's despicable!"

Ellison: "What are you asking me for? Comment, Senator? Because everything you said was untrue. It was a nice theatrical performance, but it was all lies."

Remember when Kamala promised to make Ellison her AG? We do.

This guy is just a bad guy ... woof.



