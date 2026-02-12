LOOK on Keith Ellison's FACE After Sen. Ron Johnson ENDS Him in VICIOUS Back and Forth Says It All -WATCH

We've known for many, many years that Keith Ellison is a boil on the butt of humanity.

Sorry, wait.

He's the fungus on the boil on the butt of humanity.

This guy is now and has always been bad news, so we were hardly surprised to see him act this way when cornered by Senator Ron Johnson on his involvement with Minnesota protests that have resulted in the deaths of two citizens.

Watch this:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Sen. Ron Johnson just RIPPED Minnesota AG Keith Ellison to his FACE



“Two people are DEAD because you ENCOURAGED them to put themselves into harm's way! And now you are EXPLOITING those two as ‘martyrs.’”



“IT NEVER. SHOULD’VE. HAPPENED.”



“A tragedy was GOING to… pic.twitter.com/NZQcihzYxS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 12, 2026

Post continues:

... to happen, and you encouraged it! You ought to feel DAMN guilty about it.”“Yeah, sit there and smirk. Smirk. It's sick! It's despicable.”

There was more, of course:

BREAKING: Heated exchange between Sen. @SenRonJohnson & Minnesota AG @keithellison just now after Sen. Johnson pressed Ellison about anti-ICE agitators using Signal chats to coordinate:



Ellison: "I'm aware it exists, but this is First Amendment activity".



Johnson: "You… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 12, 2026

Post continues:

Johnson: "You encouraged trained activists to put themselves in harms way to impede law enforcement...does that concern you?" Ellison: "That never happened. We at all times said if you want to protest, protest peacefully, protest safely." Johnson: "A tragedy was going to happen and you encouraged it, and you ought to feel damn guilty about it." (Ellison smirks) Johnson: "Yeah, sit there and smirk. Sick. It's despicable!" Ellison: "What are you asking me for? Comment, Senator? Because everything you said was untrue. It was a nice theatrical performance, but it was all lies."

Remember when Kamala promised to make Ellison her AG? We do.

This guy is just a bad guy ... woof.

