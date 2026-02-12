'SIT There and SMIRK!' Sen. Ron Johnson Just ENDS MN AG Keith Ellison...
'Desperate COW DOOKEY!' Crazy-Eyed Dem’s Claims About Voter ID in Pennsylvania Set off HUGE BS Detectors

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on February 12, 2026
Screenshotted meme

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania wants everyone to know that if mean ol' Republicans pass the SAVE America Act, that 75% of Pennsylvanians WON'T BE ABLE TO VOTE. Forget that, even if what she says is true about Real ID (wow, that's a huge fail on the state of Pennsylvania), but most adults are more than capable of getting the Real ID. 

States like Florida and even Virginia have managed to get it done, but for some reason, people are extra stupid in Scanlon's state.

Also, watch her eyes, it's ALWAYS the eyes.

No, if the SAVE America Act passes, people would have to obtain a Real ID to vote this November. And considering they would use the documents they need for basically every other facet of life in America, we still don't get why this is such a big deal. Ok, so that's a lie, and we absolutely get why Democrats are fighting it.

They know they'd lose their biggest voter bloc, people who vote illegally.

Even Democrats have to realize how stupid this all is at this point, right?

This is true. 71% of Democrats support Voter ID.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

