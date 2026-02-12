Never Trump Toad Tries RUNNING (Locks Down) After Nasty Post About John Ekdahl's Death but X Says NOPE

It is with a heavy heart that we report our good friend and a Twitchy favorite, John Ekdahl, has passed away from cancer at the age of 47. As a leading conservative with a sharp tongue and a wicked sense of humor, John graced the 'pages' of Twitchy over the years, and of course, this editor knew him on X (or Twitter).

Such a huge loss.

Charles C.W. Cooke said it best here:

John Ekdahl was my best friend. He died today of cancer, at 47. I know that some of you knew and loved John, so I thought I’d let you all know. I have set up a GoFundMe for his family, which is linked in this tweet.

John and I “met” on Twitter about 13 years ago, and then, a… pic.twitter.com/UO0wO1hwZO — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 11, 2026

His post is lovely, and we encourage you all to read what Cooke had to say about John, but we also encourage you to grab some tissue before you read the whole thing. Cooke memorializes John in such a way that many conservatives and Republicans will relate to; it will make them laugh and cry. This is what normal people do when they lose a friend or an acquaintance. They say good things, share good memories, and don't exploit the death to score cheap political points with even cheaper people.

In other words, if they can't say something nice, they just move on.

And 'moving on' is exactly what Jacob Perry should have done.

Unfortunately, as a Never Trumper, he wasn't able to do so.

Oh no… @RealJacobPerry locked down. Could it have been this?



Did you figure out that maybe it was screwed up to trash a man who just recently passed, someone many here considered a friend? A good husband and father?



Hateful prick. pic.twitter.com/xgJvt5e6Qd — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 12, 2026

There she is again, that BRILLIANT bunny. Ahem. To be fair, we have to share posts with screenshots of Perry's nasty post because, since he first wrote those words, he has been dragged SO BRUTALLY that he has locked down his entire account.

Guess it was stupid to bully someone in death, eh, Jake?

Yea, you sound real sorry



And based on this I don't think John was the one without peace in his life https://t.co/Cuv8Nh5Utp — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) February 11, 2026

From what we could see before he locked down, he was trying to make light of his 'hateful prick' comment, but clearly X was having none of it.

I really don’t remember this guy, but he was awful enough for me to have blocked him in the past. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) January 26, 2024

Turns out there was a hateful prick, but it was certainly not John Ekdahl.

