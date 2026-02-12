Take a Bow! Percentage of Americans Who Have Trust in Media Nears the...
AYFKM?! ABC News' Headline About Canadian Trans Shooter SO UNBELIEVABLY BAD They Lock...
VIP
Chris Murphy's Posts Are ALWAYS Dumb, but THIS Trump Post Proves He WANTS...
Captain Kirk Just Set Phasers to Vaporize
VIP
Slate: Conservatives Are Terrified That Urban Progressive Lesbians Are Buying Guns
ICE Is Citing SUBURBAN MOMS Who 'Protest and Document' ICE Activity
'I Love It When The Felon Is More Honest About Reality Than The...
Lawsuit: Children and US Citizens Detained for Four Hours Without Food During ICE...
CBS News: Irish Illegal Says He Fears for His Life in Modern-Day ICE...
VIP
Outrage in FL: Miss North Florida Dethroned for Rejecting Miss America’s Trans-Inclusive C...
Report: CNN Has Lost Nearly Two-Thirds of Its Viewership Since 2016
Salvadoran Illegal Soccer Coach Faces New Child Abuse Charges After Alleged Murder of...
WaPo Is STILL Feeding Dems BS Talking Points, This Time About Trump and...
Rep. Delia Ramirez Calls SAVE Act 'Racist, Misogynistic Trash' Supported by White Supremac...

Never Trump Toad Tries RUNNING (Locks Down) After Nasty Post About John Ekdahl's Death but X Says NOPE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on February 12, 2026
Meme

It is with a heavy heart that we report our good friend and a Twitchy favorite, John Ekdahl, has passed away from cancer at the age of 47. As a leading conservative with a sharp tongue and a wicked sense of humor, John graced the 'pages' of Twitchy over the years, and of course, this editor knew him on X (or Twitter).

Advertisement

Such a huge loss. 

Charles C.W. Cooke said it best here:

His post is lovely, and we encourage you all to read what Cooke had to say about John, but we also encourage you to grab some tissue before you read the whole thing. Cooke memorializes John in such a way that many conservatives and Republicans will relate to; it will make them laugh and cry. This is what normal people do when they lose a friend or an acquaintance. They say good things, share good memories, and don't exploit the death to score cheap political points with even cheaper people.

In other words, if they can't say something nice, they just move on. 

And 'moving on' is exactly what Jacob Perry should have done.

Unfortunately, as a Never Trumper, he wasn't able to do so.

Recommended

Captain Kirk Just Set Phasers to Vaporize
RickRobinson
Advertisement

There she is again, that BRILLIANT bunny. Ahem. To be fair, we have to share posts with screenshots of Perry's nasty post because, since he first wrote those words, he has been dragged SO BRUTALLY that he has locked down his entire account.

Guess it was stupid to bully someone in death, eh, Jake?

From what we could see before he locked down, he was trying to make light of his 'hateful prick' comment, but clearly X was having none of it.

Advertisement

Turns out there was a hateful prick, but it was certainly not John Ekdahl.

============================================================

Related:

AYFKM?! ABC News' Headline About Canadian Trans Shooter SO UNBELIEVABLY BAD They Lock Down Replies

Chris Murphy's Posts Are ALWAYS Dumb, but THIS Trump Post Proves He WANTS to Get Sued for Defamation

Seth Dillon ENDS Anti-Semitic CRAZY at WH Religious Liberties Commission Meeting As Only HE Can (Watch)

He's Gonna CRY! Dan Goldman CLEARLY Did Not Expect ICE Director Lyons to Tell Him WHERE to Go (Watch)

Question Nutso Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver Asked ICE Director So DUMB It Made the Whole ROOM Groan (WATCH)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ABC NEWS ANTISEMITISM CHRIS MURPHY DAN GOLDMAN ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Captain Kirk Just Set Phasers to Vaporize
RickRobinson
AYFKM?! ABC News' Headline About Canadian Trans Shooter SO UNBELIEVABLY BAD They Lock Down Replies
Sam J.
Take a Bow! Percentage of Americans Who Have Trust in Media Nears the End of Its Death Spiral
Doug P.
'I Love It When The Felon Is More Honest About Reality Than The Judge': Bizarre Sentencing For Rapist
Gordon K
ICE Is Citing SUBURBAN MOMS Who 'Protest and Document' ICE Activity
Brett T.
CBS News: Irish Illegal Says He Fears for His Life in Modern-Day ICE Concentration Camp
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Captain Kirk Just Set Phasers to Vaporize RickRobinson
Advertisement