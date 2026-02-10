Seth Dillon ENDS Anti-Semitic CRAZY at WH Religious Liberties Commission Meeting As Only...
He's Gonna CRY! Dan Goldman CLEARLY Did Not Expect ICE Director Lyons to Tell Him WHERE to Go (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:16 PM on February 10, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As Twitchy readers know, Democrat Rep. Lamonica McIver asked ICE Director Lyons a seriously crazy question (about going to Hell), and while her question is definitely the dumbest so far, this from Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman is up there.

What is WRONG with these people?

We know we know, don't answer that.

Watch:

Post continues:

Lyons told Goldman to go to the Holocaust Museum because he is wrong to make the comparison.

Goldman knows he's wrong, he just hopes the morons who vote for him and his fellow Democrats don't know he's wrong.

And sadly, he's right about his voters being morons; if they weren't, they wouldn't vote for Democrats.

He's a Democrat.

'Nuff said.

