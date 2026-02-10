He's Gonna CRY! Dan Goldman CLEARLY Did Not Expect ICE Director Lyons to Tell Him WHERE to Go (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Democrat Rep. Lamonica McIver asked ICE Director Lyons a seriously crazy question (about going to Hell), and while her question is definitely the dumbest so far, this from Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman is up there.

What is WRONG with these people?

We know we know, don't answer that.

Watch:

Rep. Goldman tells Acting ICE Director Lyons that Democrats calling ICE the "Gestapo" and "secret police" is justified because it is what they are seeing.



"People are simply making valid observations about your tactics, which are unAmerican and outright fascist."



Lyons told… pic.twitter.com/myJ9xaZ02l — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 10, 2026

Post continues:

Lyons told Goldman to go to the Holocaust Museum because he is wrong to make the comparison.

Goldman knows he's wrong, he just hopes the morons who vote for him and his fellow Democrats don't know he's wrong.

And sadly, he's right about his voters being morons; if they weren't, they wouldn't vote for Democrats.

Democrat politicians know exactly what they’re doing. They know what they’re saying is complete nonsense, but they also know it stirs up their radical base. — Dave Vincent (@DaveVincent517) February 10, 2026

Democrats will say this and then turn around and say “we need to turn down the rhetoric” when someone gets shot — ThiccDadof4 🇺🇸 (@Ellison_utes) February 10, 2026

@RepDanGoldman is another complete and utter lying clown who may rival Swalwell for one of the vilest members of Congress. — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) February 10, 2026

He's a Democrat.

'Nuff said.

