Question Nutso Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver Asked ICE Director So DUMB It Made the Whole ROOM Groan (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on February 10, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Democrats have always been mental, but you guys, Democrats today are off the charts bat-crap crazy.

Case in point, Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver out of New Jersey. If she seems familiar, it's because she's facing federal charges for assaulting an ICE agent.

Yup, total whack-a-doo.

And the question she asked ICE Director Todd Lyons was so bizarre the room actually GROANED.

Watch:

Told you.

CUH-RAY-ZEE.

Post continues:

Groans from the audience in the room.

This woman is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Not a damn thing. They're not asking questions because they want answers; they're campaigning. Seriously.

Does this mean decency isn't on the ballot? Heh.

He was awesome. Unlike crazy-train.

Perfect.

