Question Nutso Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver Asked ICE Director So DUMB It Made the Whole ROOM Groan (WATCH)

Democrats have always been mental, but you guys, Democrats today are off the charts bat-crap crazy.

Case in point, Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver out of New Jersey. If she seems familiar, it's because she's facing federal charges for assaulting an ICE agent.

Yup, total whack-a-doo.

And the question she asked ICE Director Todd Lyons was so bizarre the room actually GROANED.

Watch:

Rep. LaMonica McIver-- currently under indictment for assaulting ICE agents-- tells ICE Director Todd Lyons that he's going to hell:



"How do you think Judgement Day will go for you with so much blood on your hands? You think you're going to hell, Mr. Lyons?" pic.twitter.com/N5cM3CYZCE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 10, 2026

Told you.

CUH-RAY-ZEE.

WOW.



Just now, Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) who is facing federal charges for assaulting an ICE agent, asks ICE Director Todd Lyons "how do you think Judgement Day will go for you with so much blood on your hands" then asks "do you think you're going to hell Mr. Lyons?".



Groans… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 10, 2026

Post continues:

Groans from the audience in the room.

This woman is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

These people are so ridiculous. What did that question add to the conversation — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) February 10, 2026

Not a damn thing. They're not asking questions because they want answers; they're campaigning. Seriously.

Clown show. Democrats are just not serious people. — KatLadyNE (@KatLadyNE) February 10, 2026

Does this mean decency isn't on the ballot? Heh.

He was awesome. Unlike crazy-train.

He should’ve said, “I’m forced to sit here and be interrogated by you. I’m already there.” — Thomas Rummel (@ThomasTallyR) February 10, 2026

Perfect.

