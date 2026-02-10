Cuz THIS Is What Innocent People Do. TOTALLY: Fulton County Just Made Things SO MUCH Worse for Themselves

As Twitchy readers know, the FBI is officially investigating matters related to the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia.

And it's a beautiful thing.

As Twitchy readers ALSO know, Fulton County election officials weren't exactly thrilled about the investigation, which in and of itself says a lot, BUT things just got shadier.

Boxes of votes are missing.

CORRUPTION: Days before the FBI’s raid of Fulton County’s election facility to seize 700+ boxes, the former head of the Atlanta FBI warned election officials about the raid and explained what they were looking for. As a result, only 656 boxes were found. What happened to the… https://t.co/wB3MCZBFLI pic.twitter.com/wnr29iO1fI — @amuse (@amuse) February 10, 2026

Post continues:

What happened to the missing 44+ boxes?

Hrm. We have some ideas ... especially since we've seen some rumblings that the election officils were tipped off about the raid before it happend. Ahem.

CORRUPTION: President Trump points to missing items, including nearly 50 boxes of election records, from the FBI’s Fulton County raid tied to the stolen 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/3KHwJZqAXS — @amuse (@amuse) February 10, 2026

How many votes are missing? What would they tell investigators? Why would they go missing? Enquiring minds wanna know.

This is mind-blowing — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) February 10, 2026

At the very least.

Why hasn't the former head of the Atlanta FBI been arrested for helping those being investigated? — Frank (@G8Keypr) February 10, 2026

*cough cough*

Oh, there's this as well:

BREAKING: A Panicked Fulton County Georgia & Democrat Party Have Filed An Emergency Motion Asking A Federal Judge To STOP THE @FBI & @TheJusticeDept FROM REVIEWING ANY BALLOTS OR ELECTION MATERIALS SEIZED FROM THE COUNTY UNDER A SEARCH WARRANT BACKED RAID! pic.twitter.com/SbhkpViMrh — John Basham (@JohnBasham) February 9, 2026

Something seriously stinks in all of this.

But we've all known that since the water main broke on that fateful night in November of 2020.

Stay tuned.

