Cuz THIS Is What Innocent People Do. TOTALLY: Fulton County Just Made Things SO MUCH Worse for Themselves

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on February 10, 2026
ImgFlip

As Twitchy readers know, the FBI is officially investigating matters related to the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia.

And it's a beautiful thing.

As Twitchy readers ALSO know, Fulton County election officials weren't exactly thrilled about the investigation, which in and of itself says a lot, BUT things just got shadier.

Boxes of votes are missing. 

Post continues:

What happened to the missing 44+ boxes?

Hrm. We have some ideas ... especially since we've seen some rumblings that the election officils were tipped off about the raid before it happend. Ahem.

How many votes are missing? What would they tell investigators? Why would they go missing? Enquiring minds wanna know.

At the very least.

*cough cough*

Oh, there's this as well:

Something seriously stinks in all of this.

But we've all known that since the water main broke on that fateful night in November of 2020.

Stay tuned.

============================================================

