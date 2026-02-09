Democrat PAC Puts Out Anti-ICE Ad Featuring EVIL Generic Republican Congressman
VIP
Abigail Spanberger's Disrespect for Virginia Knows NO Limits
MORE Firings, Bezos: WaPo Applauds Bad Bunny's Halftime Show as 'Wholesome' and 'Family-Fr...
Jessica Tarlov Helps Prove CBS News' ICE Arrests Spin Provided the Desired Narrative...
Jon Levine Exposes Yet ANOTHER Racist, Antisemitic Member of Zohran Mamdani's Circle in...
Spot the Difference: Megyn Kelly Highlights the Opposing Worldviews of JD Vance and...
BRO ... Get a Room! John Brennan's Trump/Obama Meme Meltdown Turns Into Hilarious...
Joe Scarborough Melts Down As Americans Tune Out Woke Super Bowl Halftime Show
WOW: Bar Owner Shares What Happened When She Put on BOTH Halftime Shows...
Sen. Mike Lee Has a Question About the MASSIVE Number of Private Jets...
Catherine Herridge's BRUTAL Update Includes Outlet's Anonymous Dem Source With BAD NEWS fo...
'Have a NICE Day': DataRepublican ENDS The Expert™ Tom Nichols in HEATED Back...
DHS's Tricia McLaughlin Sinks Another Media Attempt to Push the 'Non-Violent' Angle on...
VIP
This Post Summing Up the 'Problems With Both Sides' DECIMATES the Left

So Much WOOF: Wes Moore TORCHED for Playing the Race Card While LYING About Governor's Dinner and Trump

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:35 PM on February 09, 2026
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is lying again.

It must be a day that ends in Y.

This time he's telling a whooper about that National Governors Association Dinner ... 

Advertisement

Post continues:

... States. My peers, both Democrats and Republicans, selected me to serve as the Vice Chair of the NGA, another reason why it’s hard not to see this decision as another example of blatant disrespect and a snub to the spirit of bipartisan federal-state partnership.

As the nation’s only Black governor, I can’t ignore that being singled out for exclusion from this bipartisan tradition carries an added weight — whether that was the intent or not.

What makes it especially confounding is that just weeks ago I was at the White House with a bipartisan group of governors, working with the administration on reforms to lower energy costs and strengthen grid reliability. We proved in that moment what’s possible when we stay focused on outcomes over politics.

As Governor of Maryland and Vice Chair of the NGA, my approach will never change: I’m ready to work with the administration anywhere we can deliver results. Yet, I promised the people of my state I will work with anybody but will bow down to nobody. And I guess the President doesn’t like that.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Man, we've only recently really started covering Moore, and true story, there may not be a more disingenuous liar when it comes to governors, and that includes Abigail 'Governor in Name Only' Spanberger.

But if he can't play the race card then he's not special ... and stuff.

Also, GiGi is right:

It has nothing to do with his skin color and everything to do with his crap party.

So, sorry, Wes, you're not special. Or intimidating. Or any of the things you want Americans to believe about you.

Advertisement

You're a liar who's been caught lying ... again.

============================================================

Related:

Jon Levine Exposes Yet ANOTHER Racist, Antisemitic Member of Zohran Mamdani's Circle in DAMNING Thread

BRO ... Get a Room! John Brennan's Trump/Obama Meme Meltdown Turns Into Hilarious CRINGE-Fest (Watch)

WOW: Bar Owner Shares What Happened When She Put on BOTH Halftime Shows (Hint: Lefties Are Gonna Lefty)

Catherine Herridge's BRUTAL Update Includes Outlet's Anonymous Dem Source With BAD NEWS for the Clintons

'Have a NICE Day': DataRepublican ENDS The Expert™ Tom Nichols in HEATED Back and Forth About Hegseth

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY JOE BIDEN MARYLAND WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
MORE Firings, Bezos: WaPo Applauds Bad Bunny's Halftime Show as 'Wholesome' and 'Family-Friendly'
Grateful Calvin
Jessica Tarlov Helps Prove CBS News' ICE Arrests Spin Provided the Desired Narrative for the Left
Doug P.
Spot the Difference: Megyn Kelly Highlights the Opposing Worldviews of JD Vance and Michelle Obama
Grateful Calvin
Democrat PAC Puts Out Anti-ICE Ad Featuring EVIL Generic Republican Congressman
Brett T.
WOW: Bar Owner Shares What Happened When She Put on BOTH Halftime Shows (Hint: Lefties Are Gonna Lefty)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement