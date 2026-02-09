So Much WOOF: Wes Moore TORCHED for Playing the Race Card While LYING About Governor's Dinner and Trump

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is lying again.

It must be a day that ends in Y.

This time he's telling a whooper about that National Governors Association Dinner ...

This week, I learned that I was uninvited to this year’s National Governors Association dinner — a decades-long annual tradition meant to bring governors from both parties together to build bonds and celebrate a shared service to our citizens with the President of the United… — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) February 8, 2026

Post continues:

... States. My peers, both Democrats and Republicans, selected me to serve as the Vice Chair of the NGA, another reason why it’s hard not to see this decision as another example of blatant disrespect and a snub to the spirit of bipartisan federal-state partnership. As the nation’s only Black governor, I can’t ignore that being singled out for exclusion from this bipartisan tradition carries an added weight — whether that was the intent or not. What makes it especially confounding is that just weeks ago I was at the White House with a bipartisan group of governors, working with the administration on reforms to lower energy costs and strengthen grid reliability. We proved in that moment what’s possible when we stay focused on outcomes over politics. As Governor of Maryland and Vice Chair of the NGA, my approach will never change: I’m ready to work with the administration anywhere we can deliver results. Yet, I promised the people of my state I will work with anybody but will bow down to nobody. And I guess the President doesn’t like that.

Man, we've only recently really started covering Moore, and true story, there may not be a more disingenuous liar when it comes to governors, and that includes Abigail 'Governor in Name Only' Spanberger.

Why do you lie? You're not being "singled out." No Dem Governors are attending.



And the gall of yammering about "bipartisanship" when all Dems have done, for years now, is try to sabotage his presidencies & sentence him to life in prison over Dems' crafted lies. — GiGi (@ChristySimm23) February 8, 2026

But if he can't play the race card then he's not special ... and stuff.

Also, GiGi is right:

As a former Governor of West Virginia, former Chair of the Democratic Governors Association, and former Chair of the National Governors Association, I am urging President Trump to reconsider the decision to exclude Democratic governors from White House meetings held around the… — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) February 9, 2026

It has nothing to do with his skin color and everything to do with his crap party.

So, sorry, Wes, you're not special. Or intimidating. Or any of the things you want Americans to believe about you.

You're a liar who's been caught lying ... again.

