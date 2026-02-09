So Much WOOF: Wes Moore TORCHED for Playing the Race Card While LYING...
This Post Summing Up the 'Problems With Both Sides' DECIMATES the Left
'AY DIOS MIO!' LOL! TMZ's Kid Rock Vs. Bad Bunny Poll NOT Going...
NY Times Had ALL the 'Fingerprints of Climate Change' Bases Covered These Last...
Nepotism! Conflicts of Interest! Fraud! OH MY! MN State Whistleblowers Start Leaking Docs...

Jon Levine Exposes Yet ANOTHER Racist, Antisemitic Member of Zohran Mamdani's Circle in DAMNING Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on February 09, 2026
Meme

Jon Levine has discovered another person in Zohran Mamdani's circle that has posted some questionable even racist things in the past.

Of course, people like Drashti Brahmbhatt likely think deleting posts makes them go away, but as any Twitchy reader can tell you, posts, especially on X, are forever.

We're starting to see a theme here for the Mamdani administration and it ain't good. Like at all.

Post continues:

... fulfilling a new mandate in our City’s Charter that places racial equity at the heart of the City’s operations and mission,” she notes proudly on LinkedIN.

Yikes.

NO WAY. WE'RE SHOCKED. Ok, not really.

Let's recap, she hates white women, the cops, and Jews. Mamdani sure can pick 'em.

Just when we think Virginia has it the worst, New York City gives us some perspective. 

Yikes.

============================================================

