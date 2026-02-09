Jon Levine Exposes Yet ANOTHER Racist, Antisemitic Member of Zohran Mamdani's Circle in DAMNING Thread

Jon Levine has discovered another person in Zohran Mamdani's circle that has posted some questionable even racist things in the past.
Of course, people like Drashti Brahmbhatt likely think deleting posts makes them go away, but as any Twitchy reader can tell you, posts, especially on X, are forever.
NEW from me— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 9, 2026
Digging into more of the now-deleted X posts of top officials around Zohran Mamdani
This is Drashti Brahmbhatt — a top advisor, who relayed this incredible story in November 2021 about "how terrible white women are" pic.twitter.com/7jsBxfwVw9
We're starting to see a theme here for the Mamdani administration and it ain't good. Like at all.
Before signing up with Mamdani, Drashti Brahmbhatt previously served as a director of the "Mayor's Office of Equity and Racial Justice"— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 9, 2026
In the role Brahmbhatt created “the first citywide racial equity planning process in partnership with executive leadership, working towards… pic.twitter.com/Q88eL3fhg3
Post continues:
... fulfilling a new mandate in our City’s Charter that places racial equity at the heart of the City’s operations and mission,” she notes proudly on LinkedIN.
Yikes.
Top Zohran Mamdani advisor Drashti Brahmbhatt is also a defund the police radical who has called for abolishing the NYPD pic.twitter.com/lghGK0x3LK— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 9, 2026
NO WAY. WE'RE SHOCKED. Ok, not really.
Top Zohran Mamdani advisor Drashti Brahmbhatt has spent years as a passionate enemy of Israel and Jewish people— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 9, 2026
In 2021 she said she supported Mamdani explicitly because he was "centering Palestine in his organizing and as an elected official" pic.twitter.com/9yc1X5ZQPn
Recommended
Let's recap, she hates white women, the cops, and Jews. Mamdani sure can pick 'em.
Top Zohran Mamdani advisor Drashti Brahmbhatt has been a longtime and ferocious critic of Israel and Jewish people — with a trail of deleted X posts a mile long as well— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 9, 2026
Including some of the most notable here for the record: pic.twitter.com/EiGJQ8BnSI
Just when we think Virginia has it the worst, New York City gives us some perspective.
Yikes.
============================================================
Related:
BRO ... Get a Room! John Brennan's Trump/Obama Meme Meltdown Turns Into Hilarious CRINGE-Fest (Watch)
WOW: Bar Owner Shares What Happened When She Put on BOTH Halftime Shows (Hint: Lefties Are Gonna Lefty)
Catherine Herridge's BRUTAL Update Includes Outlet's Anonymous Dem Source With BAD NEWS for the Clintons
'Have a NICE Day': DataRepublican ENDS The Expert™ Tom Nichols in HEATED Back and Forth About Hegseth
This Post Summing Up the 'Problems With Both Sides' DECIMATES the Left
============================================================
Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.
Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member