Jon Levine Exposes Yet ANOTHER Racist, Antisemitic Member of Zohran Mamdani's Circle in DAMNING Thread

Jon Levine has discovered another person in Zohran Mamdani's circle that has posted some questionable even racist things in the past.

Of course, people like Drashti Brahmbhatt likely think deleting posts makes them go away, but as any Twitchy reader can tell you, posts, especially on X, are forever.

NEW from me



Digging into more of the now-deleted X posts of top officials around Zohran Mamdani



This is Drashti Brahmbhatt — a top advisor, who relayed this incredible story in November 2021 about "how terrible white women are" pic.twitter.com/7jsBxfwVw9 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 9, 2026

We're starting to see a theme here for the Mamdani administration and it ain't good. Like at all.

Before signing up with Mamdani, Drashti Brahmbhatt previously served as a director of the "Mayor's Office of Equity and Racial Justice"



In the role Brahmbhatt created “the first citywide racial equity planning process in partnership with executive leadership, working towards… pic.twitter.com/Q88eL3fhg3 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 9, 2026

Post continues:

... fulfilling a new mandate in our City’s Charter that places racial equity at the heart of the City’s operations and mission,” she notes proudly on LinkedIN.

Yikes.

Top Zohran Mamdani advisor Drashti Brahmbhatt is also a defund the police radical who has called for abolishing the NYPD pic.twitter.com/lghGK0x3LK — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 9, 2026

NO WAY. WE'RE SHOCKED. Ok, not really.

Top Zohran Mamdani advisor Drashti Brahmbhatt has spent years as a passionate enemy of Israel and Jewish people



In 2021 she said she supported Mamdani explicitly because he was "centering Palestine in his organizing and as an elected official" pic.twitter.com/9yc1X5ZQPn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 9, 2026

Let's recap, she hates white women, the cops, and Jews. Mamdani sure can pick 'em.

Top Zohran Mamdani advisor Drashti Brahmbhatt has been a longtime and ferocious critic of Israel and Jewish people — with a trail of deleted X posts a mile long as well



Including some of the most notable here for the record: pic.twitter.com/EiGJQ8BnSI — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 9, 2026

Just when we think Virginia has it the worst, New York City gives us some perspective.

Yikes.

