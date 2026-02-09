WOW: Bar Owner Shares What Happened When She Put on BOTH Halftime Shows (Hint: Lefties Are Gonna Lefty)

If you needed another reminder that when someone shows you who they really are (especially on the Left), this post is for YOU. Danielle Jurinsky is a bar owner. During last night's Super Bowl, she had patrons who wanted to watch the Bad Bunny halftime show and others who wanted to watch TPUSA.

Interestingly, she had far more customers who wanted TPUSA.

She did what any good owner would do: she tried to give everyone what they wanted; sadly, that's never enough for the Left.

Check this out:

I run a business. A sports bar, JJ's Place. Yesterday 80% of the bar wanted the Turning point halftime show. The rest wanted Bad Bunny. To accommodate I put the TV's on half and half. The 20% started canceling the orders, taking to social media calling me a racist, being… — Danielle Jurinsky (@DaniJurinsky) February 9, 2026

Post continues:

... disrespectful to my staff, and leaving 1 reviews on Google and Yelp. Mind you the 80% who wanted the Turning Point halftime show weren't happy that Bad Bunny stayed on, but they didn't leave me a bad review, take to social media, cancel their orders, or disrespect my staff. It has become impossible to run a business. I support 3 generations of my family on a sole income, and try to accommodate everyone. The bar business is not what it used to be. Sad day.

Awful. Truly awful.

And they say it's the Right that's fascist. Someone should hand the Left one giant, collective mirror.

The left can no longer call themselves "tolerant" or "inclusive." They're entitled toddlers that throw fits when they don't get their way.



Just make your 80% happy. The friends they tell about you will likely make up for the unhappy 20%. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) February 9, 2026

The part that gives me hope is that 80% wanted the TPUSA show. There’s a valuable lesson here - that 20% is just the loudmouth minority, and the majority is entirely sick of their shit. — Michelle (@MickieCorgi) February 9, 2026

I've resigned myself to writing off that 20 percent entirely. They aren't worth the hassle. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) February 9, 2026

There is no pleasing the Left. Ever. If you don't completely and totally give in to their demands, they will do everything they can to destroy you, all the while pretending they are the good guys. Yeah, they suck.

We said what we said.

============================================================

============================================================

