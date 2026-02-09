'AY DIOS MIO!' LOL! TMZ's Kid Rock Vs. Bad Bunny Poll NOT Going the Way They Wanted

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on February 09, 2026
Meme

We're not entirely sure why TMZ thought it was a good idea to poll X about Kid Rock versus Bad Bunny but here we are ... and at the time of this writing, it is not going so hot for Bad Bunny.

Which anyone who pays any attention to X would know would happen on the platform.

And here's the poll:

And that's with over 320,000 votes! 

Oof.

Can't help but wonder if they'll delete the poll when they realize Kid Rock is going to win. 

HA HA HA HA HA

He's the guy who the NFL thought wouldn't make their halftime show political. Or, let's be honest, who they hoped would make it political so they could hide behind him and act like they weren't trying to push an agenda and narrative during the Super Bowl.

Why can't entertainment just freaking entertain? Wouldn't that be amazing?

Not even a little bit.

