'AY DIOS MIO!' LOL! TMZ's Kid Rock Vs. Bad Bunny Poll NOT Going the Way They Wanted

We're not entirely sure why TMZ thought it was a good idea to poll X about Kid Rock versus Bad Bunny but here we are ... and at the time of this writing, it is not going so hot for Bad Bunny.

Advertisement

Which anyone who pays any attention to X would know would happen on the platform.

While Bad Bunny took one of the world's biggest stages Sunday, rocking the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show from Levi's Stadium, Kid Rock tried to outshine BB with his own concert for Turning Point USA.



🎥 Turning Point USA pic.twitter.com/SHIWXvJPye — TMZ (@TMZ) February 9, 2026

And here's the poll:

Who had the better halftime show -- Bad Bunny or Kid Rock? — TMZ (@TMZ) February 9, 2026

And that's with over 320,000 votes!

Oof.

Can't help but wonder if they'll delete the poll when they realize Kid Rock is going to win.

Who’s Bad Bunny? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 9, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA

He's the guy who the NFL thought wouldn't make their halftime show political. Or, let's be honest, who they hoped would make it political so they could hide behind him and act like they weren't trying to push an agenda and narrative during the Super Bowl.

Why can't entertainment just freaking entertain? Wouldn't that be amazing?

TPUSA absolutely crushed it. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) February 9, 2026

Not even a little bit.

============================================================

Related:

Nepotism! Conflicts of Interest! Fraud! OH MY! MN State Whistleblowers Start Leaking Docs and HOOBOY

NO BUENO! Elmo Has Some 'Splainin' to Do After CREEPY Reaction to Bad Bunny's Very ADULT Super Bowl Set

BACKPEDAL! The Guardian Walks Back Tulsi Gabbard Hit-Piece (Check Out Who Their Source Was, It's a HOOT)

Whoa, His Eyes Get BIGGER? Adam Schiff's Reaction to ABC's Jon Karl Pushing Him on Voter ID Is HILARIOUS

Narrative OBLITERATED --> Watch Dana Bash Call Hakeem Jeffires Out TO HIS FACE About 'Reining In ICE'

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.