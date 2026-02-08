Whoa, His Eyes Get BIGGER? Adam Schiff's Reaction to ABC's Jon Karl Pushing Him on Voter ID Is HILARIOUS

We never miss an opportunity to make fun of Adam Schiff, especially if he's getting pushed and embarrassed on a Sunday morning show that has nothing to do with Fox News. Jon Karl of ABC was more than willing to press Schiff about his lies, claiming that Voter ID is voter suppression.

Even 71% of Democratic voters support Voter ID.

What is Schiff and other Democrats trying to pull here? Surely they're not putting illegals voting over their own constituents, right?

Watch:

Karl: What about requiring a photo ID to vote. Are you in favor of that?



Schiff: The SAVE Act is a voter suppression law.



Karl: But 71% of Democrats favor requiring photo ID. Is that something that you can support? And if not, why not?



Schiff: This is another way to suppress… https://t.co/XD5v1HItKo pic.twitter.com/nFG2QvkXaL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 8, 2026

Post continues:

... Schiff: This is another way to suppress the vote. Translation: We’re going to ignore the wishes of our own voters who don’t understand that more secure elections will destroy our party.

Funny how Dana Bash not only pressed Hakeem Jeffries on the same topic this morning, but also went after him for lying about ICE. Are we living in an alternative universe? Did the layoffs at WaPo wake these lefties up?

Enquiring minds wanna know.

The deflection, obfuscation, and gaslighting is off the charts!



It's depressing so many Americans buy their bullshit. All those suicidally empathetic, easily emotionally manipulated, white liberals who are immune to logic and willfully blind to facts. — Kreskin's Roommate (@ceebee301) February 8, 2026

You have to show an ID to go see a Democrat talk about how a voter ID is suppression. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) February 8, 2026

It's true.

Marc Elias did his best to come up with talking points about why voter ID is bad. https://t.co/vI9LOcHgk4 — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) February 8, 2026

Sounds like that toad Marc Elias has his evil, chubby fingers all over this. Shocker.

============================================================

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

