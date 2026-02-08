Narrative OBLITERATED --> Watch Dana Bash Call Hakeem Jeffries Out TO HIS FACE...
'Fire MORE Writers': WAPO's Woke Super Bowl Piece Gets the DRAGGING It Deserves...
VIP
This Is QUITE the List of Fake Stories the Washington Post Has Fallen...
OH, She MAD! Ted Cruz Triggers Virginia Democrat Senator Louise Lucas Into Showing...
HA! Trump Jr. Just Needs 3 LETTERS to Humiliate Kamala Harris RAMBLING About...
He's Dead Jim, DEAD! Tulsi Gabbard Just ENDS 'Lying Hack' Mark Warner in...
Horror Show in Maryland: Police Neglect of a Homeless Camp Might Lead to...
Frequent CNN Panelist Bakari Sellers Proposes ‘Fumigating’ MAGA to Rid America of Trump’s...
FAFO Flashback: Whoopi Encouraged WaPo Subscription Cancellations That Resulted in Mass La...
VIP
Wig Out: Maxine Waters Says She Won’t Give Trump the Honor of Her...
DHS Lawyer Who Asked To Be Held in Contempt Leaves Minnesota Detail
VIP
Another Nurse Tells Us There's No Such Thing as a Good Nurse Who...
Unhinged Leftist Says When Dems Regain Power, ICE Agents Won’t Live to See...
Colombian National Used Stolen Identity to Vote and Receive $400,000 in Federal Benefits

Whoa, His Eyes Get BIGGER? Adam Schiff's Reaction to ABC's Jon Karl Pushing Him on Voter ID Is HILARIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on February 08, 2026

We never miss an opportunity to make fun of Adam Schiff, especially if he's getting pushed and embarrassed on a Sunday morning show that has nothing to do with Fox News. Jon Karl of ABC was more than willing to press Schiff about his lies, claiming that Voter ID is voter suppression.

Advertisement

Even 71% of Democratic voters support Voter ID.

What is Schiff and other Democrats trying to pull here? Surely they're not putting illegals voting over their own constituents, right?

Watch:

Post continues:

... Schiff: This is another way to suppress the vote.

Translation: We’re going to ignore the wishes of our own voters who don’t understand that more secure elections will destroy our party.

Funny how Dana Bash not only pressed Hakeem Jeffries on the same topic this morning, but also went after him for lying about ICE. Are we living in an alternative universe? Did the layoffs at WaPo wake these lefties up?

Enquiring minds wanna know.

Recommended

Horror Show in Maryland: Police Neglect of a Homeless Camp Might Lead to Nearby Residents Being Evicted
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

It's true.

Sounds like that toad Marc Elias has his evil, chubby fingers all over this. Shocker.

============================================================

Related:

Narrative OBLITERATED --> Watch Dana Bash Call Hakeem Jeffires Out TO HIS FACE About 'Reining In ICE'

'Fire MORE Writers': WAPO's Woke Super Bowl Piece Gets the DRAGGING It Deserves (and So Much More) on X

This Is QUITE the List of Fake Stories the Washington Post Has Fallen for and PUSHED in Just a Few Years

OH, She MAD! Ted Cruz Triggers Virginia Democrat Senator Louise Lucas Into Showing Her TRUE Trash Colors

HA! Trump Jr. Just Needs 3 LETTERS to Humiliate Kamala Harris RAMBLING About Why She's Against Photo ID

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ADAM SCHIFF CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY VOTER ID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Horror Show in Maryland: Police Neglect of a Homeless Camp Might Lead to Nearby Residents Being Evicted
Aaron Walker
'Fire MORE Writers': WAPO's Woke Super Bowl Piece Gets the DRAGGING It Deserves (and So Much More) on X
Sam J.
OH, She MAD! Ted Cruz Triggers Virginia Democrat Senator Louise Lucas Into Showing Her TRUE Trash Colors
Sam J.
HA! Trump Jr. Just Needs 3 LETTERS to Humiliate Kamala Harris RAMBLING About Why She's Against Voter ID
Sam J.
Narrative OBLITERATED --> Watch Dana Bash Call Hakeem Jeffries Out TO HIS FACE Over Many His ICE Lies
Sam J.
He's Dead Jim, DEAD! Tulsi Gabbard Just ENDS 'Lying Hack' Mark Warner in DAMNING Post About Whistleblower
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Horror Show in Maryland: Police Neglect of a Homeless Camp Might Lead to Nearby Residents Being Evicted Aaron Walker
Advertisement