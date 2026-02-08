HA! Trump Jr. Just Needs 3 LETTERS to Humiliate Kamala Harris RAMBLING About Why She's Against Voter ID

Aww, the days of Kamala Harris's word salad have returned. We're not sure if this is a good or bad thing ... good because we can always write about her stupid speeches and ramblings, which equals job security, but bad because, woof, she's just a train wreck of hot dumpster fires piled on one another.

It's so bad.

SO BAD.

For example, she tried to explain why she's against photo Voter ID ... just watch:

LMAOO.. Kamala Harris attempts to explain why she’s against photo ID for voting.



This is BUTAL. pic.twitter.com/J5l0ppRgwA — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 7, 2026

Every time we see her speak, we are reminded of how she got her break in politics.

Ahem.

🚨Kamala Harris on the case for the SAVE America Act: “Of course people have to prove who they are, but not in a way that makes it almost impossible for them to prove who they are”pic.twitter.com/GwJdLdKVF2 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 8, 2026

Fair point, she did make a case for the SAVE America Act.

She's just not smart enough to realize it.

Kamala Harris accidentally makes a compelling case for the SAVE America Act:



“Of course people have to prove who they are, but not in a way that makes it almost impossible for them to prove who they are”



The SAVE America Act satisfies that test, offering flexible alternatives… pic.twitter.com/iJF00k5yCS — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 8, 2026

It's sort of like the passage of time is passing time or something.

Trump Jr. had the best reaction because it's short, simple and spot on:

The days of being unburdened by Kamala may never end.

