HA! Trump Jr. Just Needs 3 LETTERS to Humiliate Kamala Harris RAMBLING About Why She's Against Voter ID

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on February 08, 2026
The Weekly Show With Jon Stewart

Aww, the days of Kamala Harris's word salad have returned. We're not sure if this is a good or bad thing ... good because we can always write about her stupid speeches and ramblings, which equals job security, but bad because, woof, she's just a train wreck of hot dumpster fires piled on one another.

It's so bad.

SO BAD.

For example, she tried to explain why she's against photo Voter ID ... just watch:

Every time we see her speak, we are reminded of how she got her break in politics.

Ahem.

Fair point, she did make a case for the SAVE America Act.

She's just not smart enough to realize it.

It's sort of like the passage of time is passing time or something. 

Horror Show in Maryland: Police Neglect of a Homeless Camp Might Lead to Nearby Residents Being Evicted
Aaron Walker
Trump Jr. had the best reaction because it's short, simple and spot on:

The days of being unburdened by Kamala may never end.





