So It BEGINS! Ilhan Omar Will Absolutely FLIP OUT When She Sees What James Comer JUST Dropped

And so it begins. Looks like the Oversight Committee is looking into Ilhan Omar's husband, and how he amassed so much wealth in such a seemingly short amount of time.

Advertisement

We're willing to bet Ilhan is not exactly happy about this:

🚨NEW🚨



I’m demanding financial information from companies linked to Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s husband.



His companies reportedly went from $51K to $30 MILLION in one year — with zero investor information.



So we want to know:



Who’s funding this?



And who’s buying access? pic.twitter.com/mDluOqE9Wg — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) February 6, 2026

Who's funding this?

Who's buying access?

And how is his wife not in trouble for committing immigration fraud by marrying her brother? These are the questions we're all curious about.

🚨 @RepJamesComer demands answers on Rep. Ilhan Omar's husband's shady business dealings.



His companies jumped from $51K to $30 million in value in one year—with no public investor info.



Who's funding this? Who's buying access?



Read Chairman Comer's letter. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/sYdQAatclp — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 6, 2026

This oughta be a hoot.

Ilhan claims racism in 3 ... 2 ... 1

Oh, in the meantime, this is the man in question:

What kind of real man wouldn’t want 40,000 beautiful women in their town!? https://t.co/aMqIQky287 — Tim Mynett (@TimMynett) November 3, 2025

Sheesh, you'd think a guy with this much money could afford a blue check.

Heh.

We recently took some time off from being garbage people to celebrate the World Cup coming to the US! pic.twitter.com/8nZLyVkUhD — Tim Mynett (@TimMynett) December 9, 2025

Welp, sounds like we're about to find out just how garbage-y they really are.

Stay tuned.

============================================================

Related:

All the BOOM: Sen. Eric Schmitt TORCHES Soros-Funded, Racist-Happy NGO in RUTHLESS, Receipt-Filled Thread

BEEP BEEP! Louise Lucas' Grandkid's Desperate 'Granny Is a Boss' Glow-Up Attempt HILARIOUSLY Backfires

Even Her Own Voters Can't Stand Her: Kamala's Book Tour Stop in Richmond, VA Was a HUMDINGER (Watch)

Dress-Wearing 'Antifa General Kyle' Who Called on People to Doxx and Even KILL ICE Agents JUST Found Out

DataRepublican Makes BRUTAL Example of KamalaHQ Explaining WHY the Left Can't do Tech Anymore and DAMN

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your me