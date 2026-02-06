Here's Brian Stelter on WaPo's Woes vs. X's Potential Demise (One of These...
So It BEGINS! Ilhan Omar Will Absolutely FLIP OUT When She Sees What James Comer JUST Dropped

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on February 06, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

And so it begins. Looks like the Oversight Committee is looking into Ilhan Omar's husband, and how he amassed so much wealth in such a seemingly short amount of time.

We're willing to bet Ilhan is not exactly happy about this:

Who's funding this?

Who's buying access?

And how is his wife not in trouble for committing immigration fraud by marrying her brother? These are the questions we're all curious about.

This oughta be a hoot.

Ilhan claims racism in 3 ... 2 ... 1

Oh, in the meantime, this is the man in question:

Sheesh, you'd think a guy with this much money could afford a blue check.

Heh.

Welp, sounds like we're about to find out just how garbage-y they really are.

Stay tuned.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your me

