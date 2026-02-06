Transportation Secretary Duffy (With a James Woods Assist) ROASTS Gavin Newsom's Bullet Tr...
BEEP BEEP! Louise Lucas' Grandkid's Desperate 'Granny Is a Boss' Glow-Up Attempt HILARIOUS...
More Democrat Inspired Terrorism: Details Emerge of Maryland Man's Attempt to Murder Russ...
Battle of the Bulge: Olympic Ski Jumpers Allegedly Injecting Themselves 'Down There' for...
VIP
Another Crazed Nurse Posts Anti-ICE Video, Appears to Be Armed With Saline Spray
Scott Jennings Comes Up Empty in Attempt to Teach Econ 101 to CNN...
Pretend to Be SHOCKED: New Watchdog Report Links Rashida Tlaib to Terrorist Groups
Don Lemon Calls JD Vance a Vile Human Being and Not a Real...
Rep. Summer Lee Says ICE Is Not the Gestapo but 'Regular, Run of...
Rep. Explains How ‘Dignity Act’ Would Grant Legal Status to a 'Segment' of...
Amnesty International Gets Ratioed and Wrecked Over 'RIP Fact-Checkers'-Style Take on Mass...
Sen. Chris Van Hollen Asks Scott Bessent If He'd Like to Retract His...
Semi-Truck Driver Who Crashed Into a Van of Amish Men, Killing Four, Was...
Rep. Maria Salazar Tells ICE Not to Touch the Ones Picking Up the...

All the BOOM: Sen. Eric Schmitt TORCHES Soros-Funded, Racist-Happy NGO in RUTHLESS, Receipt-Filled Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on February 06, 2026
Twitchy

The days of allowing people on the Left to call things they don't like 'racist' to magically make them go away are over.

As is evident in this kick-butt thread from Sen Eric Schmitt where he takes Soros-Funded NGO 'Public Citizen' APART.

Advertisement

Take a gander:

Grab a snack, this isn't a short thread.

We're shocked.

Oh wait, no.

Seems a waste when so many morons on the Left are happy to do that for free.

Recommended

Transportation Secretary Duffy (With a James Woods Assist) ROASTS Gavin Newsom's Bullet Train 'Milestone'
Doug P.
Advertisement

Because of course.

HA HA HA HA HA

They blame Elon musk, right?

Advertisement

DC sucks.

Not to mention making it a state is unconstitutional.

They've never stopped this crap.

You know the face you make when you hear something so stupid you're not sure if it's real?

Yeah, we just made that face.

Advertisement

What he said.

============================================================

Related:

BEEP BEEP! Louise Lucas' Grandkid's Desperate 'Granny Is a Boss' Glow-Up Attempt HILARIOUSLY Backfires

Even Her Own Voters Can't Stand Her: Kamala's Book Tour Stop in Richmond, VA Was a HUMDINGER (Watch)

Dress-Wearing 'Antifa General Kyle' Who Called on People to Doxx and Even KILL ICE Agents JUST Found Out

DataRepublican Makes BRUTAL Example of KamalaHQ Explaining WHY the Left Can't do Tech Anymore and DAMN

Oilfield Rando OWNS NYT Tool Peter Baker As Only He Can for Trying to Shame Jeff Bezos Over WaPo Layoffs

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your me

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Transportation Secretary Duffy (With a James Woods Assist) ROASTS Gavin Newsom's Bullet Train 'Milestone'
Doug P.
BEEP BEEP! Louise Lucas' Grandkid's Desperate 'Granny Is a Boss' Glow-Up Attempt HILARIOUSLY Backfires
Sam J.
More Democrat Inspired Terrorism: Details Emerge of Maryland Man's Attempt to Murder Russ Vought
Grateful Calvin
Battle of the Bulge: Olympic Ski Jumpers Allegedly Injecting Themselves 'Down There' for Competitive Edge
Eric V.
Scott Jennings Comes Up Empty in Attempt to Teach Econ 101 to CNN Panelists After Bessent's Testimony
Doug P.
Matt Walsh and Other ‘Writers’ Laid Off by Washington Post Tell Their Stories
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Transportation Secretary Duffy (With a James Woods Assist) ROASTS Gavin Newsom's Bullet Train 'Milestone' Doug P.
Advertisement