All the BOOM: Sen. Eric Schmitt TORCHES Soros-Funded, Racist-Happy NGO in RUTHLESS, Receipt-Filled Thread

The days of allowing people on the Left to call things they don't like 'racist' to magically make them go away are over.

As is evident in this kick-butt thread from Sen Eric Schmitt where he takes Soros-Funded NGO 'Public Citizen' APART.

Take a gander:

A Leftist NGO testified before @SenJudiciaryGOP, arguing against President Trump's recent anti-fraud efforts.



I did a little digging into the NGO—Public Citizen—and found two things:

1. It's funded by George Soros.

2. It calls everything it doesn't like "racist."



Receipts. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Ujgo98qpZB — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) February 5, 2026

Grab a snack, this isn't a short thread.

Public Citizen, which calls itself a "national public interest organization," is actually a foot soldier in the George Soros extended NGO network, receiving over $6 million in recent years from Soros's "Open Society" leftist NGO slush fund. pic.twitter.com/ozEIxRotUQ — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) February 5, 2026

We're shocked.

Oh wait, no.

But it doesn't stop at Soros, Public Citizen is funded by some of the biggest left-wing dark money foundations in America.



It's mission? Obstruct the Trump Administration and call everything racist. pic.twitter.com/iUuO05ilaz — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) February 5, 2026

Seems a waste when so many morons on the Left are happy to do that for free.

All in, I found at least 20 things the Public Citizen finds "racist." Some of these



Let's break down a few of these: pic.twitter.com/XHU9eeGius — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) February 5, 2026

Because of course.

The Banking Sector.



On December 11, 2019, Public Citizen tweeted that “the banking sector as a whole” is racist. https://t.co/cjtbV38tmD — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) February 5, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA

Algorithms.



On August 17, 2021, Public Citizen said in a press release that “algorithmic racism” was a major problem and that “we need to start creating anti-racist algorithms.” https://t.co/BSt6idoH7m — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) February 5, 2026

They blame Elon musk, right?

The American Healthcare System



On December 23, 2020, Public Citizen tweeted that our healthcare system is a “racist abomination.” https://t.co/RxFrBqIMBe — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) February 5, 2026

The expulsion of two Tennessee state reps who used bullhorns to close down the State House.



On April 7, 2023, Public Citizen tweeted that expelling two Tennessee state reps for violating the legislature’s rules was “racism.” https://t.co/UuUwzVo1LM — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) February 5, 2026

Law Enforcement writ large.



On April 15, 2021, Public Citizen tweeted that “law enforcement in this country” had been infested by “racism.” https://t.co/6GxiRKyVw1 — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) February 5, 2026

Not making DC a State.



On June 25, 2020, Public Citizen tweeted “Racism is the reason DC is not a state. https://t.co/zUuwbxESVh — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) February 5, 2026

DC sucks.

Not to mention making it a state is unconstitutional.

Checking citizenship on the census.



On January 15, 2019, Public Citizen tweeted that asking about citizenship status on the census was “racist.” https://t.co/sz26TRZpjQ — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) February 5, 2026

Not defunding the police.



On August 24, 2020, Public Citizen tweeted “Defund our racist, hyper-militarized, murderous American police force.” https://t.co/9AYjr694iL — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) February 5, 2026

They've never stopped this crap.

The term "Law & Order."



On July 10, 2020, Public Citizen tweeted that “law and order” is a “racist dog whistle.” https://t.co/SNKkhekxsc — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) February 5, 2026

You know the face you make when you hear something so stupid you're not sure if it's real?

Yeah, we just made that face.

Calling everyone you don't agree with "racist" doesn't work anymore.



We're going to accelerate mass deportations.



We're going to denaturalize AND deport Somali fraudsters.



And George Soros, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Carnegie Corporation can't stop what's coming.… — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) February 5, 2026

What he said.

============================================================

