Even Her Own Voters Can't Stand Her: Kamala's Book Tour Stop in Richmond, VA Was a HUMDINGER (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:15 PM on February 05, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Awww, poor Kamala Harris. Seems she wasn't even well-received in the leftist, Marxist, progressive Hell-hold that is Richmond, Virginia. You'd think with the latest election results ushering in at least two years of horrible, leftist tyranny that Kamala would fit right in.

Guess even Commies have standards.

Watch. This.

And of course, Governor Spam-burger just ended the teaming up of ICE with local authorities. So, in other words, she just empowered the crazies who are so crazy they think crazy on the Left, aka Kamala Harris, isn't crazy enough.

Takes a lot to make Kamala look sane.

And Abi was there.

Because of course she was.

This was all Democrats ran on in Virginia, and they won. Oh sure, they lied about making life affordable (which is like the opposite of whate their agenda does), but deep down all they really pushed was Trump hate.

Because in the end, that's all they have to offer.

Even the whackos know that.

