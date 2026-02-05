Even Her Own Voters Can't Stand Her: Kamala's Book Tour Stop in Richmond, VA Was a HUMDINGER (Watch)

Awww, poor Kamala Harris. Seems she wasn't even well-received in the leftist, Marxist, progressive Hell-hold that is Richmond, Virginia. You'd think with the latest election results ushering in at least two years of horrible, leftist tyranny that Kamala would fit right in.

Guess even Commies have standards.

Watch. This.

Extremists from Virginia Party for Socialism & Liberation interrupted "war criminal" Kamala Harris' book tour in Richmond 2/2



The man shouting about Palestinians is Violeta Vega of Richmond Defensa, which partners w VA PSL in Anti-ICE actions & protests pic.twitter.com/aI7FyVvb1q — ((( 🫧 Charlottesville 🫧 ))) (@CvilleBubble) February 5, 2026

And of course, Governor Spam-burger just ended the teaming up of ICE with local authorities. So, in other words, she just empowered the crazies who are so crazy they think crazy on the Left, aka Kamala Harris, isn't crazy enough.

Each one of these fools is crazier than the next — Russell Halley (@RussellHalley) February 5, 2026

Takes a lot to make Kamala look sane.

Governor Abigail Spanberger attended VP Kamala Harris’ Richmond, VA book tour event with her husband and three daughters.



Harris paused to acknowledge Spanberger directly, calling her “extraordinary” and highlighting Virginia as an example of what civic engagement can… pic.twitter.com/sfkSVB9jnW — Fabi 🪷 (@kamala_things) February 4, 2026

And Abi was there.

Because of course she was.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at Richmond’s Altria Theater on the book tour for her campaign memoir “107 Days.”



She encouraged the crowd to vote in the midterms to make sure Trump — “this guy,” as she called him — will have “guardrails” again.



📸: Jason Silverstein pic.twitter.com/QrKdw1UCa5 — Jenell (@imjenell) February 3, 2026

This was all Democrats ran on in Virginia, and they won. Oh sure, they lied about making life affordable (which is like the opposite of whate their agenda does), but deep down all they really pushed was Trump hate.

Because in the end, that's all they have to offer.

Even the whackos know that.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

