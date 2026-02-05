Dress-Wearing 'Antifa General Kyle' Who Called on People to Doxx and Even KILL ICE Agents JUST Found Out

You guys remember General (or was it Captain) Kyle, right? He's the dress-wearing tough guy who recorded himself encouraging others to stalk, doxx, and even kill ICE agents who then went on the run only to get caught. The last time we wrote about Kyle he claimed he would not run, while he was, as we said, on the run.

Now he's been arrested.

Womp womp.

🚨 BREAKING: The DOJ and DHS have ARRESTED “Antifa Kyle,” the leftist terrorist openly calling for people to dox, assauIt, and KlLL ICE AGENTS in Minneapolis, per @DAGToddBlanche



FAFO!



This sick degenerate needs to rot in prison for a LONG time.



Make an example out of him! pic.twitter.com/07MiGWmlsl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 5, 2026

We used to wonder what was wrong with people like this guy, and the crazy nurses who have recorded themselves saying horrible and dangerous things, only to lose their jobs. Or, like Kyle, get arrested.

What's the point?

But ultimately what we've learned is that there is no point, except for the top of their heads. This is a literal FAFO.

Good. Now do the rest of Antifa. — Stella X (@Stellaaa) February 5, 2026

They're working on it.

It's always the people you least suspect that turn out to be violent criminals issuing terroristic threats — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) February 5, 2026

Right? And he (she?) seemed like such a nice guy (girl?) too, you know?

He's going to spend a lot of time in a dress inside prison pic.twitter.com/ZjXpD131q6 — TheSnowMexican™ 🇨🇦 🇺🇲 🏴‍☠️♞ (@jeffreylowes) February 5, 2026

Yeah, he seems stable. Totes.

