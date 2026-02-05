Dress-Wearing 'Antifa General Kyle' Who Called on People to Doxx and Even KILL ICE Agents JUST Found Out

Guy Benson Explains How Dems Are Caught in Their Own 'Jim Crow' Trap
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:45 PM on February 05, 2026
meme

You guys remember General (or was it Captain) Kyle, right? He's the dress-wearing tough guy who recorded himself encouraging others to stalk, doxx, and even kill ICE agents who then went on the run only to get caught. The last time we wrote about Kyle he claimed he would not run, while he was, as we said, on the run.

Now he's been arrested.

Womp womp.

We used to wonder what was wrong with people like this guy, and the crazy nurses who have recorded themselves saying horrible and dangerous things, only to lose their jobs. Or, like Kyle, get arrested.

What's the point?

But ultimately what we've learned is that there is no point, except for the top of their heads. This is a literal FAFO.

They're working on it.

Right? And he (she?) seemed like such a nice guy (girl?) too, you know?

Yeah, he seems stable. Totes.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

