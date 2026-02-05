When a Post Is DAMNING Enough to Make Brit Hume Say 'HOOBOY' You KNOW It's a Doozy (Look Out, Wes Moore)

There is much rumbling about Maryland Governor Wes Moore being a frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. We know, it feels like we just got done with 2024, but what you realize when covering this nonsense 24/7 is that a politician's job isn't really serving the people, it's getting re-elected.

Don't get us wrong: we wish Glenn Youngkin could have run again in Virginia for a second term (Spanberger sucks so much), but in Virginia, a governor may only serve one term at a time; that way, they govern, not campaign.

Then again, now that we know we won't have more than four years of Spam maybe the one-term thing is good.

Anywho, the media is already hard at work creating Moore's backstory. You'll see why we say 'creating':

NEW: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore often tells the story of his great-grandfather's "exile" from South Carolina to Jamaica dead of night to escape a Ku Klux Klan lynching.



Just one problem: the story is flatly contradicted by historical records.



Here's what actually happened 👇… — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) February 4, 2026

Post continues:

Moore's great-grandfather, the Rev. Josiah Johnson Thomas, preached at an Episcopal church in Pineville, SC, from 1922 through Dec. 1924, when he made an orderly and public transfer to Jamaica, his home country, to take over for a prominent Jamaican pastor who had unexpectedly died a week earlier. The Pineville church where Moore's great-grandfather preached had a stellar reputation within the local white community during his time there from 1922 through 1924, according to contemporary reporting. William Guerry, the Episcopal Bishop of SC (best known for his work to advance racial equality & who oversaw the ordination of Moore's great-grandfather) reported in 1924 the white community held the Pineville church in high regard for the work it performed for the black community. Guerry reported in 1925 the "colored work" at the Pineville church "is in a most prosperous condition." Guerry made no mention or suggestion in his reporting that the Pineville church or its pastors had any sort of conflict with the Ku Klux Klan, which operated openly in the 1920s but didn't have a chapter anywhere near Pineville during this timeframe. Moore's office declined to comment on this reporting when I first reached out to them over two weeks ago. Instead, they strongly insinuated I'm a racist for daring to question the story of his great-grandfather's escape from the Ku Klux Klan. Moore's fantastical tale of his great-grandfather's escape from the Ku Klux Klan to exile to Jamaica adds yet another asterisk to his remarkably inflated résumé, which is littered with lies about his place of birth, lies about his privileged upbringing, lies about his athletic achievements, lies about his academic achievements, and lies about his military achievements. All archival source documents are linked throughout the story & are available for your review.

We're still convinced Obama was a creation of the Democratic Party and the media, and this just proves it more.

Also, like kindly Uncle Joe Biden:

Moore is reaching Biden levels of fabulism. https://t.co/ycXcgNBMaA pic.twitter.com/FU5xkHoQpH — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) February 4, 2026

Bigly.

When do rumors about Moore's stutter start when he misspeaks?

Brit Hume saying 'hoo boy' to this only makes it more damning, you know?

Hoo boy. Read this, and the post it is in response to. https://t.co/KPfdD2Z7AZ — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 5, 2026

It's not as if Hume is reactionary, you know? So if he thinks it's a big deal ... it's a big deal.

