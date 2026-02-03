BOOM! Tulsi Gabbard Torches Senate Dems in Scorching Letter: Zero Punches Pulled on Election Security

The timing of this whole Tulsi Gabbard WSJ hit piece, with the Fulton County, GA, raid, seems just a bit sus, don't you think?

So we hardly blame Gabbard for laying down THE LAW in a fiery letter to Congress and their pals in the propaganda press and defending her oversight role in the explosive FBI raid on Fulton County's Clerk of the Court office.

Advertisement

In her unclassified letter to Senate Intelligence Committee leaders Mark Warner (he's such a toad) and Jim Himes (equally a toad), Gabbard detailed how her presence was essential to coordinating counterintelligence efforts against foreign meddling, domestic threats, and election integrity issues—reminding everyone that under Trump 2.0, the intelligence community is finally putting America first rather than playing political games.

You know what, just read her letter for yourselves because we simply can't do her justice:

Contrary to the blatantly false and slanderous accusations being made against me by Members of Congress and their friends in the propaganda media, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has and will continue to take action under my statutory authorities to secure our… pic.twitter.com/eX4Kdnp8oU — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) February 3, 2026

Post continues:

our nation and ensure the integrity of our elections. My response to Congress:

And what a response it is:

I have received your letter regarding my presence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) execution of a search warrant on the Office of the Clerk of the Court of Fulton County, Georgia on 28 January 2026. For a brief period of time, I accompanied FBI Deputy Director Bailey and Atlanta Acting Special Agent in Charge Pete Ellis in observing FBI personnel executing that search warrant, issued by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia pursuant to a probable cause finding. My presence was requested by the President and executed by my broad statutory authority to coordinate, integrate, and analyze intelligence related to election security, including counterintelligence (CI), foreign and other malign influence and cybersecurity. The FBI’s Intelligence/Counterintelligence divisions are one of 18 elements that I oversee.

In other words, sit down.

🚨🇺🇸 TULSI REVEALS TRUMP "SPECIFICALLY DIRECTED" HER TO BE PRESENT FOR FULTON COUNTY FBI SEARCH



The DNI sent a letter to congressional Democrats explaining exactly why she was there.



Tulsi says Trump personally instructed her to observe the FBI executing a search warrant for… https://t.co/ZYoeJ4VuKh pic.twitter.com/abLC9DTHns — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 3, 2026

Post continues:

... 2020 election records, ballots, and voter data. She called it part of her "broad statutory authority" over election security and counterintelligence. Democrats called her presence "bizarre" and accused her of "lurking in an FBI evidence truck." Fulton County is now suing to get the ballots back.

Because of course they are.

Trump says, "You're going to see some interesting things happening."

*popcorn*

============================================================

Related:

Virginia Democrats Eating THEIR OWN in Hilarious Self-Sabotage Gerrymander Meltdown and We're Here FOR IT

Trevor Noah's Questionable History of Posting Creepy, Inappropriate Things Comes Back to BITE Him, Hard

Not MESSING Around: Debra Messing TORCHES Zohran Mamdani for ATROCIOUS State of New York City

Virginia Democrat Who Dressed Up As an Eggplant (Seriously) Claims New Taxes Aren't THAT Bad and HOOBOY

Advertisement

TICK TOCK? FINALLY?! Bill and Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Avoid Contempt BACKFIRES and We're Here For It

============================================================