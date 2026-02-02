Not MESSING Around: Debra Messing TORCHES Zohran Mamdani for ATROCIOUS State of New York City

Ok, color us SHOCKED. If you'd have told us we would ever write an article about Debra Messing saying something we agree with, we'd have thought you were nuts.

Advertisement

And yet, here we are.

Who knew communism was terrible enough to bring Republicans and Democrats together in hating it?

Because she is clearly making a dig at Zohran Mamdani for the current state of New York City where trash is piling higher and higher, roads are snow and ice-packed, and the city is in chaos.

Yay communism.

Sitting in a taxi trying to get to an appointment. Should take 20 minutes, we are at an hour and ten minutes and counting. The streets are a disaster. It hasn’t snowed in 5 days and the streets still haven’t been cleared. Poor ambulance sitting in aessentially a parking lot with… pic.twitter.com/1FzbguGkeL — Debra Messing (@_debramessing) January 31, 2026

Post continues:

... sirens going. I’m praying for the person needing emergency care. I’ve lived here for 15 years (this go around) and this has never happened. The plows have always worked around the clock to get the city back to working. I wonder what happened? Hang in there, New Yorkers.

Gosh, we all know what happened.

And so does she.

“I wonder what happened?”



Yeah…A real puzzler. pic.twitter.com/rJKuF2NfqS — Scatbug Redux (@scatbug1) January 31, 2026

Now, if we're being fair, at first we thought she was being serious; let's be honest, plenty of people on the Left can be ... well ... stupid. But then we looked at her past posts about Mamdani, and she is no fan.

From the New York Post:

She’s not messing around. “Will & Grace” actress Debra Messing blasted the horrific gridlock outside a hospital in New York City as snow remains piled up on the streets a full week after Winter Storm Fern passed — and said that Mayor Zohran Mamdani is to blame.

Who knew?

============================================================

Related:

Virginia Democrat Who Dressed Up As an Eggplant (Seriously) Claims New Taxes Aren't THAT Bad and HOOBOY

TICK TOCK? FINALLY?! Bill and Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Avoid Contempt BACKFIRES and We're Here For It

Their FACES! Jelly Roll Wins Grammy, STUNS Hollyweirdos With LEGENDARY Speech About Grace & Jesus -Watch

Make HIM Famous: YouTube DBAG DECIMATED for Doxxing Hispanic ICE Agents Involved in Alex Pretti Shooting

Well, Well, WELL: Receipt-Filled Mike Benz Thread Shows Yet ANOTHER Epstein Road Leads BACK to Obama

Get This Guy a Snickers Bar! Reid Hoffman IMPLODES As Elon Musk Drops HUGE Epstein Island Receipt

============================================================