Jon Ossoff's Official Response to FBI's 'Raid' of Fulton County Elections Says SO...

Not MESSING Around: Debra Messing TORCHES Zohran Mamdani for ATROCIOUS State of New York City

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:15 PM on February 02, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ok, color us SHOCKED. If you'd have told us we would ever write an article about Debra Messing saying something we agree with, we'd have thought you were nuts. 

And yet, here we are.

Who knew communism was terrible enough to bring Republicans and Democrats together in hating it?

Because she is clearly making a dig at Zohran Mamdani for the current state of New York City where trash is piling higher and higher, roads are snow and ice-packed, and the city is in chaos.

Yay communism.

Post continues:

... sirens going. I’m praying for the person needing emergency care.

I’ve lived here for 15 years (this go around) and this has never happened. The plows have always worked around the clock to get the city back to working. 

I wonder what happened? 

Hang in there, New Yorkers.

Gosh, we all know what happened. 

And so does she.

Now, if we're being fair, at first we thought she was being serious; let's be honest, plenty of people on the Left can be ... well ... stupid. But then we looked at her past posts about Mamdani, and she is no fan.

From the New York Post:

She’s not messing around.

“Will & Grace” actress Debra Messing blasted the horrific gridlock outside a hospital in New York City as snow remains piled up on the streets a full week after Winter Storm Fern passed — and said that Mayor Zohran Mamdani is to blame.

Who knew?

============================================================

